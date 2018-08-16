India vs England: Injury-hit Virat Kohli could be more dangerous, feels hosts' coach Trevor Bayliss
The injury could mean he's (Virat Kohli) more of a dangerous player. Through history there are a lot of players who have played with an injury and scored runs and taken wickets, said Trevor Bayliss.
Nottingham: He might be recovering from a back injury, but Virat Kohli could become more dangerous as a player when the India skipper turns up for his team in the third cricket Test starting on Saturday, feels England coach Trevor Bayliss.
Virat Kohli bats during a nets session ahead of the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge. AP
Kohli did not take the field on the fourth day of the second Test because of a back injury. However, he batted in the second innings even though he looked in discomfort.
Bayliss said he isn't worried about Kohli's fitness issues.
"It could mean he's more of a dangerous player. Through history there are a lot of players who have played with an injury and scored runs and taken wickets," Bayliss said.
"I don't know if that focuses the mind more but I have just seen him take some slip catches without any problems, so I'm sure he'll be playing. That won't change our approach to the way we play him."
Bayliss hoped the conditions at Trent Bridge would be similar to Lord's.
"I haven't been out there but normally there is a bit of swing around. We're looking forward to it being the same as Lord's. That would be nice," he added.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2018
