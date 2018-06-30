First Cricket
India vs England: Injured Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series against Eoin Morgan and Co

Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the Twenty20 series against England through injury, with Bumrah injuring his left thumb and Sundar picking up an ankle injury.

Press Trust of India, June 30, 2018

Dublin: In a blow to India's preparations for the tour of England, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Washington Sundar were ruled out of the Twenty20 series starting Tuesday due to injuries.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

Bumrah sustained an injury to his left thumb while fielding in the first Twenty20 against Ireland in Malahide on Wednesday, and will miss the three-match series in England. Bumrah did not take part in the optional nets on Thursday and was benched for the second match on Friday, with India winning the series 2-0.

But ahead of a sterner test against England, it's a major blow for India. Bumrah is ranked 10th on ICC's T20I Bowlers' ranking lost and along with leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is among the only two Indian bowlers in the top-ten of T20I rankings. He is expected to be fit in time for the three-match ODI series that begins in Nottingham on 12 July.

Sundar has also been ruled out of the T20 series owing to a right ankle injury which he sustained whilst playing football during India's first practice session in Malahide on Tuesday. Replacements will be named by the BCCI in due course, with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Thakur's names being talked up.

Meanwhile, England too have made an addition to their T20I squad, but only for the first game in Manchester. Batsman Dawid Malan has been called in as cover for pacer Tom Curran who has a side strain, but the latter is expected to be fit for the last two games of the series.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018

