FOUR! Lucky. Buttler gets an outside edge which falls short and wide of the diving keeper, off Bumrah.

Buttler looked a bit streaky in that over. Off the very first ball, he went for a half-hearted pull and ended up top edging it over mid-wicket for a couple. He then looked to turn one to the leg side but got an outside edge wide of the keeper for a streaky boundary. Bumrah also overstepped in that over. 7 runs off it.

40 minutes into the session and finally we have a chance - edge off Buttler but it falls short of both Pant (again wrong footed!) and first slip. It was all pace earlier in the session but Ashwin has come on now. Not sure he is fully fit though. Body angle not coming into the delivery stride.

Lovely over from Ashwin. He varied his pace nicely. Beat Stokes' outside edge twice with flight and spin and then ended the over with a faster one which hurried up Stokes and he defended at the last moment. A maiden.

FOUR! Risky! Full outside off, Buttler slashes it uppishly through gully, off Bumrah.

Bumrah nearly had Buttler in that over. He induced an outside edge which fell well short of the first slip fielder. Bumrah wanted the slip fielder to come forward after that ball. He ramped up good pace and hit right lengths. Buttler went flashy at the last one, drove it uppishly through the vacant gully region for a boundary. But Bumrah won't mind it. It was a very good over.

It's the end of a brilliant innings as Moeen is ct at point by Brook off Bresnan for 219 -' his second highest score after his 250 v Glamorgan at New Road in 2013. Moeen hits 4 x 6 and 27 x 4. Worcs 523-4 - lead by 307

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali has slammed a double century in county. Any takers? Is Ed watching?

FOUR! Nicely done by Stokes. Ashwin flights it on off, Stokes gets down and paddles it fine.

An eventful over. Stokes paddles the first ball to fine leg for four and was then beaten by a nicely flighted off spinner. There was an appeal for a catch off the boot but replays showed the ball had bounced on the ground. Stokes then flicks one to mid-wicket for a couple. 6 runs off the over.

Ashwin still in the attack. Something doesn't look right. The usual pivot of body isn't there and on occasion his bowling is looking flat. Bit worrying for India. Meanwhile Stokes contending well with him.

Bumrah struggled a bit with his lines. He was too leg-sidish. There was a single off the first ball. An appeal too for LBW but it was pitching outside leg. He sprays one down the leg side to end the over.

FOUR! Hammered. Stokes gets down and slog sweeps it through mid-wicket off Ashwin.

Stokes getting into the groove now. He is picking up the lengths well. Off the fourth ball, he gets down and hammers a slog sweep and then flicks a fuller delivery for a couple to end the over. 7 runs off the over. Ashwin was too full.

Good tight over from Bumrah. Just a single off it. He hit the good length area and found minimal movement. There was one full delivery which Buttler drove well but Rahane at cover made a good stop to concede just a single.

FOUR! Nicely timed. Buttler comes forward and drives it beautifully through covers, off Ashwin.

Apart from the one overpitched over which Buttler drove handsomely through covers for four, Ashwin was disciplined. But again, he is going a bit full and without much spin on offer, he is bound to go for runs.

FOUR ! Edgy! Short and wide outside off, Stokes goes for a slash but gets a toe end of the bat and it flies through gully.

Slips are now down to three. Been like that for some time to pacers. Sun was out for a bit. Seems a little easier to bat on, or perhaps that is also because the batsmen have spent considerable time here. Ashwin's lack of fitness turning out to be a crucial factor. Too early to say if that will help England take this into day five.

Bumrah started off rustily with a wide one, Stokes went after it but got a under edge through gully for a streaky four. Then the next one reared off the surface and Stokes did well to take one hand off the bat. Buttler then taps one with soft hands to slip cordon. The last one is full and angling in, Buttler misses his flick. There is an appeal for an LBW but it is turned down. Seemed to be missing leg. 5 runs off the over.

NOT OUT! There was an appeal for an LBW against Stokes off Ashwin but the umpire turned it down. Kohli opted for a review but replay showed it was clipping leg. Umpires call.

Good over from Ashwin. It concentrated on bowling it a bit flatter and was very close to getting Stokes but he survived on umpire's call on the LBW. India didn't lose the review though. Two singles off the over.

FOUR! FIFTY for Buttler ! He brings it up in style. It's full outside off, Buttler drives it through covers. No fielder moves. 50 off 93 balls with 10 fours.

Just two slips and a close in catcher at cover has come on......

Stokes survives on umpire's call off Ashwin. We have seen them given, that's how good that was. On another day, it could have been the batsman reviewing and walking away on umpire's call. Lucky break for England. They need it if they are to make a fist of things still.

And fifty for Buttler. What a spanking drive to bring it up with as well. He has looked England's best batsman in this Test and is fighting hard. More of the same needed. Again, what a shot!

Edged... and there is no third slip! One by one the slips had come off for India and in the previous pace over, they did have a third slip for Stokes. Not for Buttler. Things happening in this passage of play. England have to be watchful. 20-odd minutes until tea.

India had moved the third slip after the first ball and Buttler edged it exactly in that region off the last ball of the over for a streaky four. He started off with a sublime drive to reach his fifty. In between, Bumrah bowled in the corridor of uncertainty with accuracy. 8 runs off the over.

Stokes looking to attack Ashwin now and then, he went for a slog sweep off the fourth ball and almost inside edged it onto the stumps. It hit his thigh pad. Ashwin concentrated on bowling full throughout the over. A maiden.

The 100-run stand comes up between Stokes and Buttler..... The two have played really well and England, at last, get a partnership going.

This is Ashwin's seventh match against Stokes and previously, he dismissed Stokes six times. Can he do it again?

NOT OUT! Sliding down the leg side. It's a length delivery on the pads, Buttler misses his flick. They all go up in an appeal but the umpire turns it down. Kohli opts for a review but replays show it was missing leg by a fair margin. Poor review.

Stokes-Buttler putting up stubborn resistance, Indians beginning to get edgy in quest of breakthrough. This is where discipline, patience from bowers and captaincy tactics matter

The Indian bowlers need to come up with something out of the box!

A decent over from Shami. There is a hint of reverse available. Stokes pushes one uppishly through extra cover for three. Then there was the review wasted. Shami was a bit on the shorter side off the last three balls. 4 runs off the over.

Ashwin varied his pace well in that over. There were a couple of quicker ones. One beat Stokes' outside edge after landing on the rough patch. There was a stifled LBW appeal turned down too. A maiden.

A decent over from Shami. He troubled Stokes from round the wicket. Beat the outside edge once as well. He hit good lengths and gave away just a single.

FOUR! Nicely placed. Low full toss outside off, Buttler drives it through extra cover, off Ashwin.

Horrendous DRS call that. So Rishabh Pant is a point of reference for DRS in his first Test. Yes, he is the wicket keeper but clearly that was down leg. Even Pant moved down towards leg side and that should give you enough hint.

Ashwin looking to make Buttler drive. Not a bad idea. He missed his length off the first ball and was driven on the low full toss. But he still continued to flight it full. He can afford to do it. India have a lot of runs to play with. 5 runs off the over.

Shami to bowl the last over before tea.

FOUR! Low full toss outside off from Shami, with a hint of away swing. Buttler drives it through covers.

5 runs off the Shami over. He got a hint of swing. There was a yorker too which Buttler dug out at the last moment. Buttler clips the last ball to mid-wicket for a single to end the session.

A very good session for England. They didn't lost a wicket and scored 89 runs. Buttler mixed caution with aggression well while Stokes was relatively watchful. The pitch seems to have eased up with the sun out and it was hard work for the Indian bowlers. They need a wicket early in the next session.

Right then, time for the final session of Day 4. India will be looking break Buttler and Stokes' resolve. The new ball is still 18 overs away and the old one was reversing. Bumrah will commence the evening session. Three slips for the right-hander.

Bumrah searches for that reversing swinging yorker, with a late tail back in. Buttler did extremely well to get the bat down in time taking the ball on full and then flicking it to deep mid wicket fence, Rahane gave it a chase and kept it down to three. Stokes fails to middle couple his drives. Three off it.

OUT! The plan has worked for Ishant as he comes from round the wicket, the ball pitched on off-stump line, shapes away, just enough to take Jennings' edge and the ball is collected cleanly by Pant. India have their first wicket. Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13(31)

OUT! Ishant is wrecking havoc with the ball, same plan as it was for Jennings, from round the wicket, takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to KL Rahul at second slip, who does not make a mistake, England are floundering away quickly. Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17(39)

OUT! A wicket was always lurking around. Bumrah's persistence in his extended spell has been rewarded. The in angler from wide of the crease has Root poking at it. Was back of a length, Root rocked on his backfoot to punch it through covers, ended up pushing at it with hard hands and KL Rahul at second slip takes a sharp catch and breaks into a celeberation. Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13(40)

OUT! And another one! Root's wicket triggered England's collapse in the first innings, it looks like it is going to be a repeat in their second essay. Shami with a wide full delivery outside off stump. Inviting the drive, but hint of away movement meant Pope only got an outside edge. The ball flew high and it is the Indian captain at third slip, leaps across to a ball that was flying over his head, completing another successful slip catch. Ollie Pope c Kohli b Shami 16(39)

DROPPED! Rishabh was caught wrong footed there. Bumrah keeps getting the inward movement. Pant takes one step to his left and he is unable to dive and pouch Buttler's edge. He sticks out his hand, but cannot grab it cleanly. Early days still. Good bowling from Bumrah to lure Buttler into the shot.

FOUR! FIFTY for Buttler ! He brings it up in style. It's full outside off, Buttler drives it through covers. No fielder moves. 50 off 93 balls with 10 fours.

The 100-run stand comes up between Stokes and Buttler..... The two have played really well and England, at last, get a partnership going.

Latest Updates:A very good session for England. They didn't lost a wicket and scored 89 runs. Buttler mixed caution with aggression well while Stokes was relatively watchful. The pitch seems to have eased up with the sun out and it was hard work for the Indian bowlers. They need a wicket early in the next session.

Day 3, report: England will have to set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase if they are to win the third test against India after the dominant tourists declared at 352 for seven with Virat Kohli making 103 on Monday.

England's opening pair of Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings survived a tricky nine overs before the close of play, reaching 23 without loss.

That means Joe Root’s side require another 498 runs to win over the final two days of play and history suggests that is highly unlikely.

Only four teams have scored more than 400 to win a test, West Indies’ 418 to beat Australia in 2003 being the highest. The highest fourth-innings winning test total at Trent Bridge is 284 by England against New Zealand in 2004.

Having started the third day on 124 for two, India were barely troubled through two and a half sessions of steady, if unspectacular, accumulation under grey skies.

After a fruitless morning session for England’s bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been dropped in the morning on 40, was caught at first slip by Cook off the bowling of Ben Stokes for 72, ending his partnership with Kohli at 113.

Skipper Kohli, who was out for 97 in the first innings, took few risks during his patient knock which finally came to an end after 197 balls when he was trapped lbw by seamer Chris Woakes.

Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 52 when Kohli finally decided to declare and let his bowlers give Cook and Jennings an uncomfortable mini-session.

England, who lead the five-test series 2-0, suffered a blow during the morning when wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had to leave the ground with what turned out to be a fractured finger.

Bairstow, a key part of the home team’s batting line-up, was hit on the end of the middle finger by a James Anderson delivery but is expected to bat in their second innings.

With inputs from Reuters