India suffered a heartbreaking 31-run loss to England as skipper Virat Kohli's heroics went in vain amid yet another abject batting capitulation in a riveting opening Test at the Edgbaston on Saturday.

It was virtually Kohli versus England and when the Indian captain was trapped LBW off Ben Stokes in the 47th over, the absorbing game was only heading the home team's way.

Resuming on overnight 110 for five, India folded up for 162 in 54.2 overs despite Kohli's combative 51 off 93 balls and Hardik Pandya's 31.

All-rounder Stokes (4-40) came to the party on the morning of day four by removing Kohli and Mohammed Shami in the same over. James Anderson (2-50) and Stuart Broad (2-43) took a brace each as England drew first blood in what promises to be an engrossing five-match series.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Test match:

When it’s a contest between a team and an individual the team generally wins. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 4, 2018

Brilliant test to start the series, ultimately England had more players contributing over 4 days. Kudos to the selectors for backing Sam Curran, what an exciting talent! #ENGvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) August 4, 2018

Kohli 2018 leads Kohli 2014 by 66 runs.

8 innings still to go #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 4, 2018

Fantastic too that Sam Curran made man of the match. Incredible all-round performance for someone in only their second test and just 20 years old. His Dad, KC, would have been incredibly proud — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) August 4, 2018

In the last five Tests, India's bowlers have taken 100 wickets. That's a terrific performance. But where's the batting? It's been virtually a one-batsman show barring the match against debutants Afghanistan — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 4, 2018

Can’t remember being this invested emotionally for a Test in a long time. Totally worth it. Sam Curran, my player of the match. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 4, 2018

Standing ovation for Kohli. The whole crowd recognises a champion. Also: I have no fingernails. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 4, 2018

Malan’s drop of Kohli on day two has made this match a contest. He might have revived Test cricket single-handedly. Instead of deriding him, we should give him a knighthood. — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) August 4, 2018

England wins it for Pujara — Priyansh (@GarrulousBoy) August 4, 2018

Kohli in this Test= 200/2

Rest of India= 236/18 (including extras — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) August 4, 2018

England's better seam attack proved to be the difference in the end. You see off a testing spell by Anderson and Broad and are confronted with Curran and Stokes who are equally effective if not more at times. Never let the batsmen get away. — cricBC (@cricBC) August 4, 2018

The Indian bowlers did their job in both the innings but the batsmen, with the exception of Kohli, let the team down again.

The second Test begins at Lord's on 9 August.