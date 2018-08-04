India vs England: 'In a contest between team and individual, the team generally wins', here's how Twitter reacted to first Test
From Virat Kohli's lone stand to Sam Curran's match-winning performance, here's how Twitter reacted to England's win against India in the first Test match.
India suffered a heartbreaking 31-run loss to England as skipper Virat Kohli's heroics went in vain amid yet another abject batting capitulation in a riveting opening Test at the Edgbaston on Saturday.
It was virtually Kohli versus England and when the Indian captain was trapped LBW off Ben Stokes in the 47th over, the absorbing game was only heading the home team's way.
Resuming on overnight 110 for five, India folded up for 162 in 54.2 overs despite Kohli's combative 51 off 93 balls and Hardik Pandya's 31.
All-rounder Stokes (4-40) came to the party on the morning of day four by removing Kohli and Mohammed Shami in the same over. James Anderson (2-50) and Stuart Broad (2-43) took a brace each as England drew first blood in what promises to be an engrossing five-match series.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Test match:
The Indian bowlers did their job in both the innings but the batsmen, with the exception of Kohli, let the team down again.
The second Test begins at Lord's on 9 August.
Updated Date:
Aug 04, 2018
