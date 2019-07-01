Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 160 runs for the opening wicket against India at Birmingham – the highest opening stand against India in ODI World Cups, going past 138 runs stand between Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, also came at Birmingham in 1979. Roy and Bairstow is now the first pair to add two century stands for England in an ODI World Cup.

Jonny Bairstow hit six sixes against India at Birmingham, the second most against India in an ODI World Cup match. The record is held by Ricky Ponting who hit eight sixes against India at Johannesburg in 2003.

Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 88 runs against England at Birmingham, which is now the most for India in an ODI World Cup match, eclipsing Javagal Srinath's 87 runs against Australia at Johannesburg in 2003.

Mohammad Shami became the second bowler to take three consecutive four-wicket hauls in ODI World cups after Shahid Afridi who achieved the feat in 2011.

Virat Kohli became the second player to score five consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cups after Steve Smith (in 2015).

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have now added 17 century stands in ODIs, the second most for India. The record is held by Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar with 26 such stands.

Kohli has now scored 95 fifty-plus scores for India in ODIs which is the second most for India, going past Rahul Dravid's 94 such stands.

Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs in England in ODIs among Indians, going past Rahul Dravid's record of 1238 runs.

Rohit Sharma took 206 innings to hit 25 ODI tons - the third least among all the players. The record is held by Amla who achieved the feat in 151 innings. He has now scored four tons in ODI World Cups, the joint second most for India alongside Ganguly.

On Monday, for the first time, Rohit Sharma did not hit a six while scoring 100-plus runs in an ODI innings.

