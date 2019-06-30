England has revitalized its Cricket World Cup campaign with a 31-run victory over India at Edgbaston.

Eoin Morgan's team needed this win to stay in control of its own fate at the tournament, and once India captain Virat Kohli departed for 66 it always looked likely England would prevail.

India finished on 306-5 after losing the toss and watching England amass 337-7 with a first World Cup century from Jonny Bairstow (111) and Jason Roy returning from a hamstring injury with a 57-ball 66 in an opening stand of 160.

Ben Stokes smashed six boundaries and three sixes to lead the later charge with 79 from 54 as England, looking at a 400-plus total at one point, still managed to set India a record World Cup chase.

Not that it was always comfortable for England.

Kohli looked in typically superb form and shared a 138-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (102), who reached his century at a roughly run-a-ball rate and had hit 15 fours by that stage. However, both got out at crucial junctures. This was the time for the middle order to step up and deliver. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant kept the chase alive but then, Pant bowed down to pressure and Pandya soon followed.

It looked an uphill task from then on. But with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav still at the crease, India were still expecting a fight. However, to the astonishment of everyone, they showed very little intent. They added 39 off 31 balls and sparked outrage among the Twitteratti.

Dhoni thinks 300 is a par score on this pitch. That's why he is chasing 301 not 338.#INDvENG #CWC19 — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) June 30, 2019

Dhoni is the elephant in Indian Dressing room.#INDvENG — richa singh (@richa_singh) June 30, 2019

Has MSD given up on the chase or wot?! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 30, 2019

Shocking lack of intent from Dhoni and Kedar to say the least. — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) June 30, 2019

Disappointing finish. A run-a-ball partnership can't win games. Was exciting till Pandya was in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

These guys are just trolling us now. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 30, 2019

Pandya’s wicket should be credited to Dhoni and not to Plunkett. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) June 30, 2019

Great partnership building by Jadhav and Dhoni. Winning this in 64th over easily. — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) June 30, 2019

Pathetic at legendary level. #INDvENG — Amit Das (@not_ghalib) June 30, 2019

Death. Taxes. Jonny Bairstow silencing critics. pic.twitter.com/TrLhCmzqxl — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 30, 2019

A brilliant for Jonny Bairstow In a must-win game for his team, under huge pressure, England's firestarter has delivered!#CWC19 | #ENGvIND | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/JKLRd4NqHG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

Great stuff from Bairstow. All talk and plenty of action. Well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2019

The Brilliance Of @jbairstow21 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma at #CWC19 122* 57 140 1 18 100* After two low scores, the Hitman is back with a bang, bringing up his third at the competition, off 106 balls No Indian batsman has ever made more at a single World Cup #ENGvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MkHpoWjq4d — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

Smallest ODI century by Rohit Sharma: 101* vs Sri Lanka in 2010 102 vs England, Today 104 vs Sri Lanka in 2017 This is also the first ODI century for Rohit without a SIX. #CWC19 #ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma in ODIs: First 98 innings - Two centuries

Next 108 innings - 23 centuries#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 30, 2019

Okay. Goodnight. This is beyond even Kedar on one leg — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019

Pandya is a 40 player. Told you. He can't go beyond that. — sounak (@Sounak) June 30, 2019

I think Pandya has already received coaching from Abdul Razzak #CWC19 #ENGvIND — Zohaib Hussain (@zeehu) June 30, 2019

— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 30, 2019

England back on track. Too good a team to miss out. I don't see them losing to New Zealand now. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

Well done, England. Played like the top ODI team. Perhaps an Ind-Eng semi is on the cards. At Edgbaston too. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019

