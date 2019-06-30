India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup: 'Winning this in 64th over easily', Twitter baffled by lack of intent from MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav at Edgbaston
Here's how Twitter reacted to MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's slow approach in India's loss to England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
England has revitalized its Cricket World Cup campaign with a 31-run victory over India at Edgbaston.
Eoin Morgan's team needed this win to stay in control of its own fate at the tournament, and once India captain Virat Kohli departed for 66 it always looked likely England would prevail.
India finished on 306-5 after losing the toss and watching England amass 337-7 with a first World Cup century from Jonny Bairstow (111) and Jason Roy returning from a hamstring injury with a 57-ball 66 in an opening stand of 160.
Ben Stokes smashed six boundaries and three sixes to lead the later charge with 79 from 54 as England, looking at a 400-plus total at one point, still managed to set India a record World Cup chase.
Not that it was always comfortable for England.
Kohli looked in typically superb form and shared a 138-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (102), who reached his century at a roughly run-a-ball rate and had hit 15 fours by that stage. However, both got out at crucial junctures. This was the time for the middle order to step up and deliver. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant kept the chase alive but then, Pant bowed down to pressure and Pandya soon followed.
It looked an uphill task from then on. But with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav still at the crease, India were still expecting a fight. However, to the astonishment of everyone, they showed very little intent. They added 39 off 31 balls and sparked outrage among the Twitteratti.
Here's how they reacted to MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's approach
Earlier, Jonny Bairstow hit a brilliant ton to silence his critics
Rohit led the chase for India with a patient century
India lost Rohit at a crucial juncture but Pandya provided some hope with a brisk innings but couldn't score big and after his departure there was a sign of resignation
England finally got a win on the board after losing two in a row
Updated Date:
Jun 30, 2019 23:55:48 IST
