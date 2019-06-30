First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 38 Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
England beat India by 31 runs
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup: 'Winning this in 64th over easily', Twitter baffled by lack of intent from MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav at Edgbaston

Here's how Twitter reacted to MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's slow approach in India's loss to England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 30, 2019 23:55:47 IST

England has revitalized its Cricket World Cup campaign with a 31-run victory over India at Edgbaston.

Eoin Morgan's team needed this win to stay in control of its own fate at the tournament, and once India captain Virat Kohli departed for 66 it always looked likely England would prevail.

India finished on 306-5 after losing the toss and watching England amass 337-7 with a first World Cup century from Jonny Bairstow (111) and Jason Roy returning from a hamstring injury with a 57-ball 66 in an opening stand of 160.

Ben Stokes smashed six boundaries and three sixes to lead the later charge with 79 from 54 as England, looking at a 400-plus total at one point, still managed to set India a record World Cup chase.

Not that it was always comfortable for England.

Kohli looked in typically superb form and shared a 138-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (102), who reached his century at a roughly run-a-ball rate and had hit 15 fours by that stage. However, both got out at crucial junctures. This was the time for the middle order to step up and deliver. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant kept the chase alive but then, Pant bowed down to pressure and Pandya soon followed.

It looked an uphill task from then on. But with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav still at the crease, India were still expecting a fight. However, to the astonishment of everyone, they showed very little intent. They added 39 off 31 balls and sparked outrage among the Twitteratti.

Here's how they reacted to MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's approach

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow hit a brilliant ton to silence his critics

Rohit led the chase for India with a patient century

India lost Rohit at a crucial juncture but Pandya provided some hope with a brisk innings but couldn't score big and after his departure there was a sign of resignation

England finally got a win on the board after losing two in a row

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 23:55:48 IST

