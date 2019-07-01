It was the third game on the trot that India's middle order was exposed in a demanding task and for the third time in a row it fell short of expectations.

For Virat Kohli's men this does not come as good news, with the tournament now progressing towards the business end of the World Cup.

India are yet to secure their place in the final four of the tournament.

A win tonight would have sealed a spot for India in the semi-finals, but the defeat has extended the wait for fans, who obviously would be getting more impatient with how India approached the chase.

England made full use of the opportunity to bat first in Edgbaston after winning the toss and piled 337/7 in 50 overs with opener Jonny Bairstow smashing 111 while Ben Stokes scored a brisk 79 to add the finishing touches in England's innings after the Indian bowlers had managed to pull things back in the middle overs.

However, when it came to India's batting, there was a lot that was left to be desired. The pitch seemed to have slowed down in the second innings, but India crawling to 28/1 in the first 10 overs was baffling.

The lack of aggression and quick runs during the first powerplay was always going to come back to haunt India. And that's how it proved to be in the end.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fought valiantly for a while. Kohli looked in sublime form and scored 66 in 76 balls before he was caught at point.

Rohit on the other end took his innings past hundred, his 25th in ODIs, but once India lost the opener, it proved to be a massive setback.

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

The new No 4, Rishabh Pant, on World Cup debut, turned out to be a hit and miss ploy, wriggling his way to 32 off 29. Hardik Pandya maintained his swag with cracking shots and 33-ball 45 kept India's hopes alive. However, the unbeaten 39-run partnership between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in 31 balls with 71 runs needed off last five overs was inexplicable.

Great partnership building by Jadhav and Dhoni. Winning this in 64th over easily. — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) June 30, 2019

India required over 14 runs an over off the remaining 30 deliveries, a steep demand, but not an unimaginable concept in modern cricket, left the fans frustrated leading to players being booed at Edgbaston.

The most baffling fact of the approach towards the end was the lack of intent. As the run rate kept shooting up, Dhoni and Jadhav kept delegating the responsibility among each other with singles. This wasn't an elimination match and little was at stake for India, but on any other day when the pitch will be suitable for batting and there will a bigger chase to scale, such an approach could prove to suicidal.

On the other hand, England executed their batting plan to perfection to bring their campaign back on track.

Opting to bat, Bairstow (11 off 109 balls), along with fit-again Jason Roy (66 off 57 balls), added 160 for the first wicket on a track where Kuldeep Yadav (1/72 in 10 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/88 in 10 overs) had a forgettable day.

Stokes (79) then used the platform to give the total a menacing look in a do-or-die game for the hosts.

Mohammed Shami (5 for 69) got his maiden five-wicket haul but even he lost his bearings in the last two overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/44 in 10 overs) was amazing as ever, being the only bowler to finish with a sub-5 economy rate and the only maiden of the innings.

Bairstow, who stoked controversy by taking an indirect dig at former England skippers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen for their criticism, channeled his anger into his batting, scoring his eighth ODI hundred.

Chahal and Kuldeep were hit for 12 fours and as many as nine sixes as they hardly got any purchase from the Edgbaston track. Incidentally, Sunday's pitch was not the one which was used during Pakistan's game against New Zealand where Kane Williamson's part-time off-breaks turned right angles.

England, now on 10 points, will need to beat New Zealand in their last game to qualify for the semi-finals while India (11 points from 7 games) will need to win at least one of their remaining two games — against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — to seal the last four spot.

India's defeat on Sunday will also make Pakistan's (9 points from 8 matches) chances of qualifying for the semi-finals a tad difficult.

