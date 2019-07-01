First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 38 Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
England beat India by 31 runs
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Waqar Younis questions Virat Kohli and Co's sportsmanship

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis questioned the Indian cricket team's "sportsmanship" after the two-time champions' first defeat of the ongoing World Cup to England left Pakistan's chances of making the semifinals hanging in balance.

Press Trust of India, Jul 01, 2019 11:38:39 IST

London: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis questioned the Indian cricket team's "sportsmanship" after the two-time champions' first defeat of the ongoing World Cup to England left Pakistan's chances of making the semifinals hanging in balance.

Pakistan were banking on neighbours and arch-rivals India, who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament, to get the better of England. The favourable result would have increased the chances of Sarfaraz Ahmed's men to make the semifinals.

File image of Waqar Younis. Reuters

However, chasing 337 on Sunday, India could manage 306/5 in their full quota of 50 overs for their maiden defeat of the tournament to England.

Taking to Twitter, the commentator and former coach of Pakistan cricket team said: "It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly."

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht had alleged that India might lose to England on purpose to oust Pakistan from the tournament.

England have 10 points, one more than Pakistan, and are back in the top four.

They next play New Zealand in their last group game on Wednesday while the 1992 winners take on Bangladesh in their final group stage match.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 11:38:39 IST

