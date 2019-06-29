First Cricket
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 6 Jun 29, 2019
THA vs MDV
Thailand beat Maldives by 5 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Lord's, London
India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 30 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, India are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points. Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming match between England and India

Vaibhav Shah, Jun 29, 2019 14:55:26 IST

A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's high-profile World Cup encounter.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event.

India will take on England as the number 1 ranked side in ODI cricket. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan's men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only six points from seven games.

It is hard but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining in the horizon.

It is indeed tragic that England's best ODI team in recent history with the likes of Captain Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in their ranks are facing an imminent exit.

Sunday's encounter at Birmingham's Edgbaston with a capacity Indian crowd could be rather unsettling for a team which is already under severe pressure from all quarters.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming match between England and India:

When will England vs India match take place?

England vs India match will take place on 30 June 2019.

Where will England vs India match be played?

England vs India match will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time does the match begin?

England vs India match will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

England vs India match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The England vs India match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

England Team PlayersEoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

India Team PlayersRohit SharmaVirat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik Pandya, Rishabh PantRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 14:55:26 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

