ICC CWC | Match 38 Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
England beat India by 31 runs
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jonny Bairstow says it was disappointing to see how his 'critics want to see them lose' statement was misinterpreted

Jonny Bairstow, who is known for his plain-speaking, answered with a hundred against India and then ripped the media apart

Press Trust of India, Jul 01, 2019 14:46:31 IST

Birmingham: Jonny Bairstow knows how to channelise his anger but he doesn't intend to change anything about his misinterpreted statement as its value after 24 hours is that of "fish and chip" paper.

Bairstow was quoted in the British media as saying that "critics want to see them lose" and some are paid for the job.

It was widely reported that the statement was aimed at two former skippers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

Bairstow was named Man of the Match after scoring 111 in England’s 337. Reuters

Bairstow was named Man of the Match after scoring 111 in England’s 337. Reuters

The opener, who is known for his plain-speaking, answered with a hundred against India and then ripped the media apart.

"Look, I'm not saying I want everyone to come out and abuse me! By no means am I saying that. At no point have I said that public is not behind us. The interview (press conference) had taken place with six, eight, 10 journalists in a very jovial, relaxed manner. To read how it was taken was very disappointing," Bairstow said during an interaction at the mixed zone.

"But there's nothing you can change about the past...yesterday's news is today's fish and chip paper, that's the saying isn't it," he added.

However his skipper Eoin Morgan has no complaints as a fired-up Bairstow showed what he is capable of.

"He (Bairstow) does tend to get fired up a lot, and that suits him regardless of what's happened during the week, any week, injuries or not.

"He likes a bit of fire in his belly, and I don't mind that when he comes out and plays like that and feels like the way he did. I think it's outstanding. So we're delighted for him," Morgan said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 14:46:31 IST

CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

