First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 38 Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
England beat India by 31 runs
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan hails his team's outstanding performance, says win has come at right time

England were far more like the team that started this World Cup as the top-ranked one-day international side during a 31-run win that ended new number one India's unbeaten start to the tournament.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 01, 2019 10:47:12 IST

Birmingham: Eoin Morgan insists England can achieve their dreams of World Cup glory so long as they stick to their "A-game" after a win over India revived the hosts' prospects of reaching the semi-finals.

Morgan's men came into Sunday's match at Edgbaston on the back of successive defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia.

Morgan's men came into Sunday's match at Edgbaston on the back of successive defeats. Reuters

Morgan's men came into Sunday's match at Edgbaston on the back of successive defeats. Reuters

But they were far more like the team that started this World Cup as the top-ranked one-day international side during a 31-run win that ended new number one India's unbeaten start to the tournament.

Jonny Bairstow scored 111 and together with Jason Roy, who made 66 on his return from a torn hamstring, shared a first-wicket stand of 160 the highest opening partnership of this World Cup.

Ben Stokes then added a brisk 79 as England piled up 337-7 after Morgan won the toss on a good pitch.

India's reply saw Chris Woakes strike early for England on his Warwickshire home ground, while recalled paceman Liam Plunkett took wickets in the middle of the innings.

"I'm delighted," said Morgan, whose side will book a place in the last four if they beat New Zealand in their final group match in Durham on Wednesday.

"The manner in which we played today was outstanding and resonates with everyone in the dressing room. It's come at a good time against a really good team."

England have yet to win the World Cup but Morgan said: "Having played how we did today is very encouraging for us.

"The closer we get to playing our A-game, the more chance we have of going all the way.

"If we were scraping along I wouldn't be as confident."

Bairstow's hundred followed a row with Michael Vaughan.

The former England captain accused Bairstow of being "negative" and "pathetic" for saying "people were waiting for us to fail".

'Fire in Bairstow's belly'

A smiling Morgan said of Bairstow: "He does tend to get fired up and that suits him, regardless of what's happened in the week.

"He likes a bit of fire in his belly and I don't mind that when he comes out and plays like that."

Meanwhile, Bairstow insisted: "Look, I'm not saying I want everyone to come out and abuse me! By no means am I saying that.

"There's different ways you can look at it. Along the way people have questioned technique, people have questioned conditions, everything like that."

"You're going out every time to try to score a hundred. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes you nick one, sometimes it misses the stumps and goes for four and off you pop, you're away and running."

As for Roy's return, Morgan said: "Having him back is a big confidence booster – he's very intimidating, hard to bowl to and he's a gun player."

Morgan also hailed the modest Woakes' often unsung work by saying: "He is a guy who goes unnoticed but he's an extremely valuable player for us and a great asset in the first 10 overs."

Plunkett vindicated his recall with 3-55, a return Morgan said was "an outstanding effort from a very experienced player".

England may have been the home team but the overwhelming majority of a 24,000 capacity crowd were wearing India colours and cheering for Virat Kohli's side.

"It was a fantastic atmosphere," said Bairstow. "We know the fanatical support the India team have.

"There are two ways you can go about it –you can either be intimidated by it or you can go and relish it and enjoy it.

"I think the experience of guys now playing around the world in different competitions, especially in the IPL (Indian Premier League), allows people to get used to the noise, definitely the noise, and enjoy how fanatical the Indian public are about our great game."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 10:47:12 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, England, England Cricket Team, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs England, Jason Roy, Konny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, Michael Vaughan, Sports, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all