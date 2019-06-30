First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC | Match 36 Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England gear up for 'away' match at own World Cup

Huge numbers of India and Pakistan fans from Britain's large south Asian community have turned England's grounds green and blue during the tournament.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 30, 2019 11:48:38 IST

London: England need all the help they can get as they try to get their World Cup campaign back on track against India. But is this really a "home" tournament for Eoin Morgan's side?

The fans created an electric atmosphere as they chanted, sang, and danced on the streets outside the ground after India beat Australia. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

The fans created an electric atmosphere as they chanted, sang, and danced on the streets outside the ground after India beat Australia. (Image clicked via Oppo Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom)

Huge numbers of Pakistan and India fans from Britain's large south Asian community have turned grounds green and blue during the tournament, giving passionate backing to their favourite teams.

Normally sedate English stadiums have been transformed into seething cauldrons of noise and colour, despite the damp conditions at the start of the tournament.

Even minnows Afghanistan have enjoyed backing from a hardy knot of flag-waving fans who made their presence felt in their opener against Australia.

On Sunday, Birmingham's Edgbaston ground will play host to thousands of passionate India fans, desperate to see the two-time champions seal their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Morgan, whose side need to win both of their final matches, against India and New Zealand, to guarantee a place in the semi-finals, said England's players knew before the tournament what they would be up against, despite being the home side.

"When you play Asian teams you certainly get that impression that there's a lot of fans there," he said.

"It is what it is. We have accepted that when we do play against teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, they will feel like away games. And that is just the way cricket is."

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said his team felt the benefit of the support.

"Always, wherever we go, doesn't matter whether it's India, England or Australia," he said. "Whichever country, we get that (crowd backing) and enjoy that a lot."

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq said the level of support in England gave the team a huge lift, making matches feel like home games.

"We have been coming here for the last three years so support is always good," he said.

"England is a home away from home and the kind of support we get here is admirable. In the second match at Nottingham (against England) it was like 50-50 support from the fans and that encouraged us a lot."

Crowd lift

Pakistan allrounder Imad Wasim, the man of the match for his decisive innings on Saturday, credited the crowd in Leeds for roaring the team home in a tight finish against Afghanistan.

"Thank you to the crowd, it feels like home here," he said after the victory, which kept alive Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. "They gave us a boost in confidence."

Australia captain Aaron Finch was not surprised by the vocal backing for India when the teams met earlier in the tournament.

"India have amazing support everywhere they go, everywhere around the world," he said.

"Their fans are very vocal. They're great to play in front of because they provide so much atmosphere. They're passionate about the game.

"And being on the other side of it, it's not ideal, but at the end of the day they're always going to outnumber you. They are so loud, and they're a happy crowd.

"They appreciate good cricket. Obviously they're there to watch India do well, but they appreciate really good cricket, and when they're playing their music and chants are going up, it's a pretty great atmosphere to be a part of, when you win."

 

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 11:48:38 IST

