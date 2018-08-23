India vs England: 'I want to learn from seniors on England tour,' says newly-selected Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari
Hanuma Vihari puts his feelings on being selected in the Test squad, without any filter. "I was over the moon, to be honest," he told Cricketnext after getting the nod from selectors to board the flight to England.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 203 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 18th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Asian Games 2018 Day 5, Live updates: 15-year-old Shardul Vihan wins silver medal in double trap; PV Sindhu through
-
Government imposes standard conditions for 25 sectors seeking environment clearance
-
H4 EAD: Donald Trump Govt, in court filing, confirms plan to revoke H1B spouses' work permit is in 'final clearance review' stage
-
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Manto, the success of Sacred Games and working with Anil Sharma in Genius
-
Kerala, After The Flood: Tendency to back development despite warning from ecologists creates ground for future disasters
-
वाजपेयी के अनसुने किस्से (पार्ट-2): अटल-आडवाणी की जोड़ी ने ऐसे खड़ी की एक विरासत
-
गुजरात दौरा LIVE: पहले नेताओं के घर बनने की खबरें आती थीं, अब गरीबों के घर बनने की खबरें आती हैं- पीएम मोदी
-
राफेल डील पर 100 शहरों में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेगी कांग्रेस
-
किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट के 3 महीने बाद काम पर लौटे जेटली, वित्त मंत्रालय का प्रभार संभाला
-
LIVE Asian Games 2018 Day 5 Updates: 15 साल के शूटर शार्दुल ने जीता सिल्वर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Hanuma Vihari is 'over the moon'. The 24-year-old cricketer, who plays for Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy, has been drafted into the Indian Test squad for the last two Tests in England along with young prodigy Prithvi Shaw. This is is a surreal moment for Vihari, who has a staggering first-class record to his name. Having played 63 first-class matches, Vihari has amassed 5142 runs at an incredible average of 59.79, including 24 fifties and 15 hundreds.
With this strong CV, Vihari was always knocking on the Indian dressing room doors.
File image of Hanuma Vihari. Image courtesey: Facebook/ hanumavihari1
Vihari puts his feelings on being selected in the Test squad, without any filter. "I was over the moon, to be honest," he told Cricketnext after getting the nod from selectors to board the flight to England.
"It is a great moment for me and my career. I got a call from the India 'A' manager that I have to leave tomorrow. It is a surreal moment for me and my family as well. One that I will cherish forever," he adds.
The hunger for scoring runs has brought him here, Vihari says. Not to forget, he scored a massive 752 runs in 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season in only six innings, and averaged 94.
"I have always had the hunger of scoring big runs but once you have that maturity and experience and exposure, then you tend to have more confidence within yourself and that is what has helped me."
"So once I get to a hundred I will have the confidence to score a double hundred or even a triple hundred, last year which I got. I have always had the hunger but just the exposure being with the India A squad, once you get that exposure, then you have the self-confidence that you can really succeed," he says.
Looking at the opportunity with a practical approach, Vihari says that he is looking to learn from the tour as much as possible. He says, "I have played before in England, but the experience of international cricket is going to be very important and hopefully I can express myself there. So, I just want to go there with an open mind and see what I can learn from the tour."
"It is more about the game, more about the mindset of how you go about playing Test cricket at the higher level. So, I would love to see how they (the seniors) prepare for the matches and what their routines are and see how it helps in my game. And I am sure it will help me become a better player once I get there and take in that experience," he concludes.
Updated Date:
Aug 23, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Uncapped Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari included in visitors' squad for fourth and fifth Tests
India vs England: Virat Kohli calls on fans to support entire team and not just specific players ahead of Lord's Test
India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar advices Virat Kohli to worry less and to follow his instincts