India vs England: Hosts should look to add runs quickly on Day 4 and give bowlers enough time to seal the Test
With Woakes and Sam Curran still at the crease, England should look to add runs quickly on Day 4, taking the lead beyond 350 runs and then making India bat.
Credit to England for making the most out of home conditions. When it was overcast, their bowlers did outstandingly well to swing the ball and dismiss India to a mere 107 runs. When conditions improved on Day 3, they did really well to take a lead of 250 runs, to take the match away from India.
Chris Woakes celebrates his century on Day 3 of Lord's Test. AFP
Chris Woakes, the replacement for Ben Stokes, first justified his selection by performing with the ball and then went a step further and scored a century. Woakes shared a brilliant partnership of 189 runs with Jonny Bairstow for the sixth wicket, ending the day unbeaten on 120 while the latter was dismissed for 93. The score at stumps read 357/6, a massive improvement from 131/5 at one point.
It was a very good day for England as they took a significant step in clinching the match. With Woakes and Sam Curran still at the crease, England should look to add runs quickly on Day 4, taking the lead beyond 350 runs and then make India bat. Curran showed in the first Test that he can bat and with Woakes at the crease, England are very much capable of taking a lead of more than 350 runs.
There's also the threat of rain so it becomes important for England to get those runs as soon as possible. A long delay due to bad weather can spoil their party. 250 runs is good enough but 350 runs or more will make it impossible for India to achieve a win. Weather permitting, England bowlers should then look to pile more misery by removing the top-order. With each wicket, India will feel the pressure and could ultimately crumble.
England have the upper hand in the Lord's Test and with little help from nature, they can win the Test and take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Aug 12, 2018
