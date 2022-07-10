India vs England: Hosts register their highest T20I total against Men-in-Blue

England registered their highest T20I total against India in the first innings of the third match of the series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, England posted a score of 215/7. They went past their previous best score of 200/6 in Durban in 2007 at the inaugural World T20. Incidentally, this was the match when Yuvraj Singh hit six 6s of Stuart Broad’s over.

England, creating a dubious record, have lost their three highest-scoring matches against India.

Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler started well in the power play as they took on the Indian bowlers from the word go. However, Avesh Khan got the better of Buttler as he chopped one onto the stumps in the fourth over.

Dawid Malan then joined Roy and continued to score at 10 runs per over. Malan ended up as the highest scorer with 77 runs in 39 balls. Liam Livingstone played an able second fiddle and scored 42 off 29 deliveries. The two went on to create a partnership of 84 at a strike rate of 195.35 and set the tone for a defendable total.

The Trent Bridge surface looked very flat and excellent for batting. Moreover, India had rested several of their first-choice bowlers —Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal — trying to give an opportunity to new bowlers.

"It's like concrete," Eoin Morgan said at the pitch report.

"It's like concrete!" Eoin Morgan and Stuart Broad analyse the conditions at Trent Bridge pic.twitter.com/22EU4xaDiq — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 10, 2022

England batters continued to hammer the bowlers despite losing wickets at regular intervals and maintained a run rate of 10 per over almost throughout the innings.

England have lost the series 2-0. If India manages to chase the record total, it will be the sixth straight series whitewash under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

However, India lost early wickets of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma inside the powerplay for a score of just 31. India were 56/3 at the end of the eighth over in their run chase.

