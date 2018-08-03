First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in NED | 1st ODI Aug 01, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
SA in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 01, 2018
SL Vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Hosts need encore of Joe Root's first innings heroics, middle-order to show more character on Day 3

With Cook disappointing yet again in the dying minutes of the day, England will have to count once again on Joe Root playing the anchor's role and building partnerships around him.

FirstCricket Staff, August 03, 2018

Just two days have passed in the Test series between India and England, and it's already starting to live up to its hype. Especially with all the drama that has unfolded over the last couple of days.

England went to stumps on Day 2 at a score of 9/1, with Ravichandran Ashwin rattling Alastair Cook's off-stump off the last delivery of the day. The day, however, belong to Virat Kohli, who fought against the odds to bring up his maiden century in England while almost single-handedly rescuing India from dire straits to help his side post a respectable total.

Joe Root had top-scored for England in their first innings with 80. AP

Joe Root had top-scored for England in their first innings with 80. AP

India were off to a decent start in their innings, thanks to a fifty-run stand between Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, but one spell by young Sam Curran is all it took to turn things around in the hosts' favour. Ben Stokes then dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik in quick succession in the second session to further put the Englishmen in control. James Anderson and Stuart Broad too were bowling quality spells, the former getting plenty of outside edges off Kohli's bat, one of which resulted in a dropped chance in the slips.

The rest of the day, however, wasn't to be as smooth a sailing for them, thanks to the heroics of the man who scored more runs in a single innings in this Test series that he did in the entire tour of 2014. With Cook disappointing yet again in the dying minutes of the day, England will have to count once again on Joe Root playing the anchor's role and building partnerships around him.

More importantly, the home team will need their middle order to show more character in the second innings after the collapse in the first if they are to post a score in excess of 300, one that might just turn out to be a match-winning one for them.

Here's what England need to do on Day 3.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018

Tags : #Alastair Cook #Cricket #England #England Vs India #England Vs India 2018 #India #India Vs England #Joe Root #Test Cricket

Also See

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all