India vs England: Hosts need encore of Joe Root's first innings heroics, middle-order to show more character on Day 3
With Cook disappointing yet again in the dying minutes of the day, England will have to count once again on Joe Root playing the anchor's role and building partnerships around him.
Just two days have passed in the Test series between India and England, and it's already starting to live up to its hype. Especially with all the drama that has unfolded over the last couple of days.
England went to stumps on Day 2 at a score of 9/1, with Ravichandran Ashwin rattling Alastair Cook's off-stump off the last delivery of the day. The day, however, belong to Virat Kohli, who fought against the odds to bring up his maiden century in England while almost single-handedly rescuing India from dire straits to help his side post a respectable total.
Joe Root had top-scored for England in their first innings with 80. AP
India were off to a decent start in their innings, thanks to a fifty-run stand between Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan, but one spell by young Sam Curran is all it took to turn things around in the hosts' favour. Ben Stokes then dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Dinesh Karthik in quick succession in the second session to further put the Englishmen in control. James Anderson and Stuart Broad too were bowling quality spells, the former getting plenty of outside edges off Kohli's bat, one of which resulted in a dropped chance in the slips.
The rest of the day, however, wasn't to be as smooth a sailing for them, thanks to the heroics of the man who scored more runs in a single innings in this Test series that he did in the entire tour of 2014. With Cook disappointing yet again in the dying minutes of the day, England will have to count once again on Joe Root playing the anchor's role and building partnerships around him.
More importantly, the home team will need their middle order to show more character in the second innings after the collapse in the first if they are to post a score in excess of 300, one that might just turn out to be a match-winning one for them.
Here's what England need to do on Day 3.
Updated Date:
Aug 03, 2018
