London: All-rounder Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as England on Monday named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test against India, starting in Nottingham on Saturday.

The only addition could be of Stokes. But the England selectors will take a call on the same once his ongoing court-trial in Bristol for affray charges ends later this week.

Stokes's ongoing trial on a charge of affray saw him left out by England as they embarrassed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord's yesterday to go 2-0 up with three to play in the five-match series.

A brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial, which is expected to end before the third Test starts.

"The ECB will make an assessment of Ben Stokes's availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded," the statement said.

England retained uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter and off-spinner Moeen Ali, both of whom missed out on a place in their XI that played in the capital.

England had previously won the first Test in Birmingham by 31 runs.

Victory at Trent Bridge would see England clinch the series.

Squad: Joe Root (capt), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Olliver Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Jamie Porter.