India vs England: Hosts name unchanged squad for third Test; ECB to assess Ben Stokes' availability after trial
A brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Article 35A: NN Vohra may have to go as Jammu and Kashmir governor over rising differences with state BJP
-
Monsoon Session sees falling standards of deliberative law: Parliament belongs to all MPs in democracy, especially Opposition
-
July retail inflation cools to 9-month low of 4.17% on smaller increases in prices of vegetables, fruits
-
Sui Dhaaga trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan play an endearing couple in this story of self-sufficiency
-
Imran Khan takes oath in Pakistan's parliament as MP, local media hails 'the only option' but warns him of challenges ahead
-
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
बीजेपी का मिशन 2019: क्या फिर यूपी से ही तय होगा दिल्ली के तख्त तक कौन पहुंचेगा?
-
सोमनाथ चटर्जी: भारत की बदलती राजनीति के 'असाधारण साक्षी' का जाना
-
कंस्टीट्यूशन क्लब के बाहर जेएनयू स्टूडेंट उमर खालिद पर फायरिंग, बाल-बाल बचे
-
पीएम अगर ईमेल पर इंटरव्यू देते रहे तो पत्रकारों की नौकरी चली जाएगी: शिवसेना
-
राहुल गांधी का पीएम मोदी पर तंज- '56 इंच का सीना है तो किसानों को दें 50 फीसदी लोन'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: All-rounder Ben Stokes was not considered for selection as England on Monday named an unchanged 13-man squad for the third Test against India, starting in Nottingham on Saturday.
The only addition could be of Stokes. But the England selectors will take a call on the same once his ongoing court-trial in Bristol for affray charges ends later this week.
After winning first two Tests, England will aim to take unassailable lead at Trent Bridge. Reuters
Stokes's ongoing trial on a charge of affray saw him left out by England as they embarrassed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord's yesterday to go 2-0 up with three to play in the five-match series.
A brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial, which is expected to end before the third Test starts.
"The ECB will make an assessment of Ben Stokes's availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded," the statement said.
England retained uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter and off-spinner Moeen Ali, both of whom missed out on a place in their XI that played in the capital.
England had previously won the first Test in Birmingham by 31 runs.
Victory at Trent Bridge would see England clinch the series.
Squad: Joe Root (capt), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Olliver Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Jamie Porter.
Updated Date:
Aug 13, 2018
Also See
England to host India for five Tests, three ODIs, T20Is in 2018, confirms ECB
Former England fast bowler Dilley dies at 52
Ben Stokes will wait till the right time before explaining violent incident, says agent