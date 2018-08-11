After their thrilling 31-run win at Edgbaston, England were once again off to a flying start, this time at the 'Home of Cricket' in the second Test against India.

With the opening day of the Test getting washed out due to incessant rain, the toss finally took place on Friday, once again after a delayed start. Aside from the occasion drizzle that made the players run back and forth from the dressing room, the day witnessed a rain of Indian wickets, as the England pacers got their lines and lengths spot on while producing a decent amount of swing to bowl India out for 107.

The stage is now set for the batsmen to continue to good work, and all eyes will be on the batting order — whether they can withstand pressure from the Indian attack on Saturday — a day that is expected to witness some cloud cover. The Indian bowling unit managed to collect 20 wickets at Edgbaston, and could be equally lethal in these conditions.

One of the most crucial contributions in the innings will be from senior batsman Alastair Cook's bat. Cook had a lean run in the last Test, getting dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin on both occasions in almost identical manners. Also under the scanner will be rookie batsman Ollie Pope, coming into the XI at the expense fo Dawid Malan. Should the England top-order withstand the pressure early in their innings, the sailing should be a lot smoother for the rest of the day.