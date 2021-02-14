Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 February, 2021

13 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

329/10 (95.5 ov)

54/1 (18.0 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

134/10 (59.5 ov)

India England
329/10 (95.5 ov) - R/R 3.43 134/10 (59.5 ov) - R/R 2.24
54/1 (18.0 ov) - R/R 3

Stumps

India lead by 249 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Rohit Sharma - 5

Cheteshwar Pujara - 7

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 25 62 2 1
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 7 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jack Leach 9 2 19 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 42/1 (11.2)

12 (12) R/R: 1.8

Rohit Sharma 5(22)

Shubman Gill 14(28) S.R (50)

lbw b Jack Leach
India vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead by 249 runs at stumps

India vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead by 249 runs at stumps

16:39 (IST)

A dominant day in office for the Indians, starting with Rishabh Pant adding some valuable runs to guide England to 329 before Ravichandran Ashwin’s five-for helps the hosts blow the Englishmen away for just 134, collecting a massive lead for themselves. And with the kind of start they’ve got in their second essay, they should be a pumped side mentally at the start of the third day — which could very well be the day the match gets over.

That’s it from us in our coverage of the second day’s play. Meanwhile, a West Indian outfit missing several of its key players pull off a thrilling 17-run win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test to complete a 2-0 sweep over the Tigers, leading to delirious celebrations in the Windies camp! Check out the full scorecard and highlights here.

With that, we sign off for the day!

16:32 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 54/1 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , Cheteshwar Pujara 7)

Rohit rolls his wrists after taking a couple of steps forward, guiding the ball towards midwicket for a single off the fourth delivery. Pujara blocks the remaining deliveries, and with that it’s stumps on Day 2 of the second Test!

Just the solitary wicket lost by the Indians in what has been a good session for them, one in which they managed to restrict England to a lowly 134 to grab a 195-run first innings lead before going past the fifty-run mark.

16:26 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 53/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Cheteshwar Pujara 7)

Back-to-back maidens for the visitors as Pujara remains defensive in Moeen’s seventh over of the innings. Another over’s scheduled to be bowled after this.

16:24 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 53/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Cheteshwar Pujara 7)

Appeal for stumping off the penultimate delivery of the over, with Rohit the batsman in question, is taken upstairs. Rohit’s backfoot though is planted firmly inside the crease at the time of Foakes whipping the bails off. Maiden for Leach.

16:22 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 53/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Cheteshwar Pujara 7)

Tidy over from Moeen, conceding just one off it with Rohit sweeping the ball through midwicket off the fourth delivery for a single.

16:17 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 52/1 ( Rohit Sharma 23 , Cheteshwar Pujara 7)

Rohit’s adjudged lbw this time by umpire Nitin Menon, but gets it overturned as UltraEdge spots an under-edge off his bat. Pujara, meanwhile, ends the over with a boundary that brings up the team fifty.

16:16 (IST)
four

FOUR! Pujara brings up the team fifty with a boundary off Leach, cutting the ball square with precise timing! IND 52/1

16:15 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 47/1 ( Rohit Sharma 22 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3)

Rohit gets hit on the helmet grille while attempting a sweep off the first delivery, thanks to the extra bounce generated off the surface. Meanwhile, the umpiring's under the scanner yet again after England go upstairs for an lbw appeal against Rohit. The batsman presses forward in defence with the bat tucked behind his pad, but the TV umpire as well as the on-field umpire believe he’s offered a shot, and the reveiw subsequently ruled out with impact ‘Outside’. The Englishmen though, believe there was no shot offered by Rohit as the pad was sticking well out in front of the bat, which is what the commentators also agree with. Just the one off this over, with five overs left to be bowled today.

16:05 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 46/1 ( Rohit Sharma 21 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3)

Leach with the breakthrough as he traps Gill leg-before in the second delivery, with the batsman going for the review after being advised by Rohit, which turns out to be wrong call in the end as they get three reds. Cheteshwar Pujara does walk out to bat after all after staying off the field all day long, getting off the mark with a treble after driving the ball square through the off side. Single to Rohit off the last delivery.

16:01 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Gill's risk-laden stay at the crease comes to an end as he's trapped leg-before by Leach, the decision appearing plumb to the naked eye. Rohit however, thinks the ball would be drifting down leg and urges him to review. HawkEye shows the ball to be hitting middle and leg, leading to India burning their review early. IND 42/1

Gill lbw Leach 14(28)

16:01 (IST)

OUT! Gill's risk-laden stay at the crease comes to an end as he's trapped leg-before by Leach, the decision appearing plumb to the naked eye. Rohit however, thinks the ball would be drifting down leg and urges him to review. HawkEye shows the ball to be hitting middle and leg, leading to India burning their review early. IND 42/1

Gill lbw Leach 14(28)
15:05 (IST)

After 59.5 overs,England 134/10 ( Ben Foakes (W) 42 , )

BOWLED! A second-consecutive fifer for Ravichandran Ashwin (5/43), with Stuart Broad the last man dismissed, as England are bowled out for 134 in 59.5 overs. Ben Foakes remains unbeaten on 42 off 107 balls at the end of the innings!

India retain a 195-run lead thanks mainly to their spinners!

Broad b Ashwin 0(2)
14:58 (IST)

OUT! How good has Pant been with the gloves this innings! Takes another superb catch after diving to his left as Leach departs after a thick outside edge! Ishant strikes not long after being brought back into the attack! ENG 131/9

Leach c Pant b Ishant 5(34)
14:04 (IST)

OUT! Axar’s delivery just holds onto the pitch and takes the outside edge of Moeen’s bat. Rahane puts in a dive and completes a nice catch at first slip. Moeen Ali c Rahane b Axar 6(30)
13:21 (IST)

OUT! Siraj gets the breakthrough. Down the leg side, Pope gets bat to it and Pant completes an diving catch behind the stumps as he takes it on the rebound. Ollie Pope c Pant b Siraj 22(57)
12:28 (IST)

CLEAN BOWLED! Tossed up delivery from Ashwin, it beats Stokes’ outside edge and rattles the stumps. Stokes was looking to play that one towards mid-wicket but the drift from Ashwin did the trick there. Stokes b Ashwin 18(34)
11:33 (IST)

OUT! Lawrence departs at the stroke of lunch, edging the ball to short leg. Was done in by the extra bounce, and Gill held on to the ball safely! Kohli and company elated at lunch, having reduced England to 39/4

Lawrence c Gill b Ashwin 9(52)
11:07 (IST)

OUT! Axar Patel's maiden Test wicket is an in-form Joe Root! Cannot get any better than that for the debutant! Goes for another sweep, only this time getting a thick outsidge edge that results in the ball ballooning over to Ashwin near short fine. ENG 23/3

Root c Ashwin b Axar 6(12)
10:55 (IST)

OUT! Sibley perishes after a confident start, nicking the ball off the hump of the bat after a deflection off his pad, the result of missing a sweep. Kohli collects the catch safely from leg slip. ENG 16/2

Sibley c Kohli b Ashwin 16(25)
10:27 (IST)

OUT! Ishant strikes off the third delivery of the day by trapping Burns leg-before! The batsman decides to use DRS, with the visitors keeping their review after wickets is 'Umpire's Call'. Just the start India were looking for. ENG 0/1

Burns lbw Ishant 0(3)
10:09 (IST)

OUT! One shot too many from Siraj and he ends up nicking the ball to the keeper, leaving Pant stranded on 58 and quite furious! IND 329 all out

Siraj c Foakes b Stone 4(2)
10:07 (IST)

OUT! Kuldeep nicks a back-of-length delivery from Stone, and Foakes makes no mistake behind the stumps with the umpire raising his finger right away. Just one more wicket left for England to grab before their openers walk out to bat. IND 325/9

Kuldeep c Foakes b Stone 0(15)
09:50 (IST)

Fifty up for Rishabh Pant! Brings up the milestone with a quick single after the back-to-back boundaries earlier in the over. His sixth in Test cricket, taking 65 deliveries to get to this one. IND 317/8
09:40 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Moeen, and so far England are doing a good job in their mission to keep India restricted to as low a total as possible. Ishant gets a leading edge off a full toss, resulting in a simple catch for Burns at square leg. IND 301/8

Ishant c Burns b Moeen 0(2)
09:38 (IST)

OUT! Moeen gets the early wicket on the second day, thanks to some superb work behind the stumps by Foakes. After getting beaten for turn, Axar shifts forward, taking his backfoot off the crease. Foakes, who has been brilliant in this match so far, whips the bails off in a flash. IND 301/7

Axar st Foakes b Moeen 5(14)

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Updates: A dominant day in office for the Indians, starting with Rishabh Pant adding some valuable runs to guide England to 329 before Ravichandran Ashwin's five-for helps the hosts blow the Englishmen away for just 134, collecting a massive lead for themselves. And with the kind of start they've got in their second essay, they should be a pumped side mentally at the start of the third day — which could very well be the day the match gets over. With that, we sign off for the day!

Day 1 Report: Sharma, welcomed with chants of "Rohit! Rohit!", hit 161 and put on a key fourth-wicket partnership of 162 with Ajinkya Rahane after India — down 1-0 in the four-match series — elected to bat first in Chennai.

Rishabh Pant, on 33, and Axar Patel, on five, were batting at the close of play after England's bowlers took three wickets in the final session.

Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali claimed two wickets each on a pitch that offered turn even on day one.

Ali bowled skipper Virat Kohli for nought to put India in trouble at 86-3, stunning the raucous 15,000-strong home crowd — present for the first time since the pandemic — into silence.

But Sharma's knock restored the exuberant mood of cheering fans, all of whom backed the home team except for a brave half dozen Barmy Army soldiers.

Virat Kohli (captain) of India and Joe Root (captain) of England posing with Test series Trophy during day one of the first test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 5th February 2021. Sportzpics

"It was great fun to have them at the ground. I mean it is something that livens up the whole atmosphere of the stadium," Sharma told reporters.

"When there was no one at the ground in the first Test, the intensity was slightly low from both the teams... I am happy that they witnessed some good cricket today."

His seventh Test century was his first against England. When he crossed 150 in his 36th five-day match he got a standing ovation from the ecstatic crowd.

But Leach broke through with his left-arm spin to send Sharma trudging back to the pavilion in the final session after the batsman holed out a catch to deep square leg.

Sharma, who survived a tight stumping chance — given not out by the TV umpire — off Leach on 159, hit 18 fours and two sixes in his 231-ball stay.

Rahane, who hit form after scores of one and nought in the first Test, soon fell to Ali, bowled on another good delivery by the off-spinner for 67.

Skipper Joe Root chipped in with his off-spin to get Ravichandran Ashwin caught at short leg by Ollie Pope.

"Ajinkya's knock was crucial to the team and so was our partnership. We had put the team in a comfortable position till tea," Sharma said.

"I believe 350 would be good score on this pitch and we still have four wickets left. We hope Pant and Axar can score big and get more runs as we know the wicket will turn more on day two, three and four."

Ali's 'magic ball'

Earlier Olly Stone had Shubman Gill leg before for a duck in only the second over of the day, but Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship with an 85-run second-wicket stand.

But then Leach took Pujara for 21 and Ali's prized scalp of Kohli left India 106 for three at lunch.

Ali bowled Kohli through the gate as the Indian captain stood shocked for a few moments while the TV umpire checked to see if the bail had been dislodged by the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Leach said England are in the game despite a tough day on the field.

"I think it was definitely a hard day. Stone was back and got an early wicket and Moeen got Kohli out with a magic ball," Leach told Channel 4.

"It got a bit easier (to bat) as the ball got older, and you need to get partnerships and that's something we need to hold on to. We were pleased to get wickets in the end and we're in the game."

England made four changes from their opening win with Stuart Broad, Ali, Stone and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes making it into the side.

India handed left-arm spinner Axar Patel his Test debut and brought in paceman Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the team.

With inputs from AFP. 

Updated Date: February 14, 2021 16:43:28 IST

Tags:

