Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 February, 2021

05 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

578/10 (190.1 ov)

178/10 (46.3 ov)

1st Test
India

India

337/10 (95.5 ov)

192/10 (58.1 ov)

England beat India by 227 runs

Live Blog
England India
578/10 (190.1 ov) - R/R 3.04 337/10 (95.5 ov) - R/R 3.52
178/10 (46.3 ov) - R/R 3.83 192/10 (58.1 ov) - R/R 3.3

Match Ended

England beat India by 227 runs

Ishant Sharma - 5

Jasprit Bumrah - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ishant Sharma not out 5 15 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 192/10 (58.1)

13 (13) R/R: 4.87

Jasprit Bumrah 4(4) S.R (100)

c Jos Buttler b Jofra Archer
India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5 at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Joe Root and Co clinch victory, take 1-0 lead in series

India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5 at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Joe Root and Co clinch victory, take 1-0 lead in series

14:00 (IST)

India started off as favourites in the first home series after a long gap. But England have already sprung a surprise. This victory is reflective of the fact that they have come here prepared and with all their plans in place. This is a wake up call for Indians. Some positives to take back from this Test in Ashwin, Pant and Sundar and then Kohli getting some runs as well in second innings but overall, they fell short of 227 runs, which is a huge margin. The fifth day track was just too good for this great batting line-up as well. Expect changes in the XI in the second game, which starts on 13 February.

We will see you again at the start of next Test in Chennai. Thanks for joining us for the coverage.

Full Scorecard
13:59 (IST)

Joe Root: "We posted a good total and we took 20 wickets in alien conditions so huge credit to our bowlers. The idea was to get to 400 and declare and it didn't materialise like that. The most important thing was to take the Indian win out of the equation and we could just focus on taking the wickets. I think the guys handled the pressure well and looking forward to the rest of the series.The way he (Anderson) goes about things, constantly challenging himself at 38 to still get better, he's a great role model." 

Full Scorecard
13:53 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India Captain: We did not put enough pressure on them as a bowling unit. We needed bowlers to contain runs and create pressure. Pretty slow wicket at start of the game which made runs come quickly. Credit to England for making runs and standing there with the bat for long. We have to understand that we have done decently well in the game and focus on those we have not. Have to say England were far better than us. You need your bowling unit to step up. To understand that our mindset was right, is very important to us. With the bat, left a few things to be desired. We are always learning as a side. Test cricket is about grind and England were ready for the grind. No excuses. We accept our failures. We are going to play tough cricket in next three Test matches. Firstly, we need to start working on body language, understand the pitch. At the end of the day, it is the mindset. If you are in control of things, if you feel good, you bat and bowl well. We know how to bounce back strongly. He is a guy who has fun on the field. We want him to continue in that manner. 

Full Scorecard
13:47 (IST)

England have never lost a Test in which Root scored a century – 16 wins, 4 draws.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

13:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:47 (IST)

India losing most Tests against an opponent at home:

14: England*
14: West Indies
13: Australia 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

13:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:47 (IST)

Biggest wins for England in Asia - by runs in Tests:

329 v Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2003
227 v India, Chennai, 2021*
212 v India, Mumbai, 2006

The last time before today when India lost a Test at home was against Australia at Pune in 2017 - 14 Tests ago.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

13:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
13:46 (IST)

Anderson: Came out well. Bit of reverse there. The pitch was not particularly quick. I enjoyed Sri Lanka and had a great tour. Was happy got a not because we have a strong group of bowlers. We are delighted we got the wickets with hard work. He is playing as well as I have seen. He has been incredible, leading the team by example. If he can continue the form, and with boys chipping in, we will be good.

Leach: First time in India. They have a great batting line up. Really happy with some wickets. Oh, felt he (Pant) was playing in IPL. It was a challenge. I am never going to enjoy 80 off 8 overs. For me those overs in Sri Lanka helped a lot. Getting back to my best. 

Full Scorecard
13:35 (IST)

England win! Their third successive victory in Asia this year. This is also their sixth win away from home. What an achievement!

Archer dismisses Bumrah on the first ball of the 59th over to bowl out India for 192 in second innings. India lose the first match of the 4-match series by a massive 227 runs. England lead 1-0 in the series.

Full Scorecard
13:34 (IST)

After 58 overs,India 192/9 ( Ishant Sharma 5 , Jasprit Bumrah 4)

Ishant bringing out the great blocker that is in him. Sweeps the second ball for four runs but from thereon, four good blocks. 

Full Scorecard
13:31 (IST)
four

FOUR! Ishant sweeps Leach for an boundary to long leg.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
13:35 (IST)

England win! Their third successive victory in Asia this year. This is also their sixth win away from home. What an achievement!

Archer dismisses Bumrah on the first ball of the 59th over to bowl out India for 192 in second innings. India lose the first match of the 4-match series by a massive 227 runs. England lead 1-0 in the series.
13:22 (IST)

OUT! Number nine for England, number four for Leach. Turn and bounce for the bowler, draws him forward, finds outside edge, hits the keeper's glove and deflects to the second slip where Burns takes it on second attempt. Nadeem c Rory Burns b Jack Leach 0(13)
13:16 (IST)

OUT! Virat is gone. Kept low, sharply swung in to Kohli and it went below the bat to hit the bottom of the off stump, uprooted it in fact. India lose Kohli and for sure, this match as well. Formalities left. Kohli b Stokes 72(104) 
13:00 (IST)

OUT! Third wicket for Leach as he gets rid of Ashwin. Short  but not that wide, Ashwin tried to cut the ball which was way too close to cut, and ball found the outside edge into the hands of the keeper. England 3 wicket away from win. Ashwin c Buttler b Jack Leach 9(46)  
12:32 (IST)

FIFTY for Kohli. He is fighting for his side in the middle. Gritty knock. Works the ball off his legs towards mid-wicket for a single to bring up the half century.
11:03 (IST)

Another beauty. 

Round the stumps from Bess, Washington Sundar stays on the backfoot for his defence, gets a nick and the catch is taken by Buttler. The umpire is not convinced so England take the review. Replays show it's a clear edge. Washington Sundar c Buttler b Dom Bess 0(5)  
10:54 (IST)

GONE!

Anderson again. Full delivery, Pant goes for the push on the up, gets an outside edge and it is straight to Root at cover. Pant c Root b Anderson 11(19) 
10:28 (IST)

BOWLED AGAIN!

Rahane survives a close LBW call but there's nothing much he could've done here. The ball comes back in, keeps low and beats Rahane's drive to disturb the stumps. Rahane b Anderson 0(3)    
10:23 (IST)

Bowled!

What a ball from Anderson! Reverse swing from the master as the ball beats Shubman's defence and the stumps are uprooted. He enjoys it with a roar. Shubman Gill b Anderson 50(83)  
09:56 (IST)

WOW!

Brilliant ball from Leach. He tosses it up, on the stumps, Pujara has to play it but gets an edge and the catch is taken at slips.Pujara c Stokes b Jack Leach 15(38) 

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates: ​England win! Their third successive victory in Asia this year. This is also their sixth win away from home. What an achievement! Archer dismisses Bumrah on the first ball of the 59th over to bowl out India for 192. India lose the first match of the 4-match series by a massive 227 runs. England lead 1-0 in the series.

Day 4 report: India lost Rohit Sharma in their chase for 420 after Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets to dismiss England for 178 on day four of the opening Test on Monday.

The hosts reached 39 for one at stumps after spinner Jack Leach bowled Sharma for 12 on a deteriorating Chennai pitch.

Shubman Gill, on 15, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 12, were batting at the close with India needing another 381 runs to win the first of the four Tests.

On a dominant day for spinners, Ashwin claimed his 28th five-wicket haul in England's second innings.

The off-spinner sent back Rory Burns with the first ball of the innings and struck crucial blows, including taking Ben Stokes for seven.

Skipper Joe Root top-scored with 40 off 32 deliveries. He hit 218 in the first innings of his 100th Test.

Root hit seven boundaries before being trapped lbw by paceman Jasprit Bumrah. Ollie Pope (28) and Dom Bess (25) also helped England build a big lead.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took two wickets and got wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler stumped for 24. Dan Lawrence (18) was Ishant Sharma's 300th Test wicket.

India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings in the morning session, 42 runs short of avoiding the follow on despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.

England, who scored 578 in their first innings, decided against making the home side bat again.

Leach and paceman James Anderson took two wickets each in the morning session to pack off India after the hosts started the day 257-6.

Sundar, who made his debut in the fourth Test of India's historic win in Australia last month, put on 80 runs with overnight partner Ashwin, who made 31.

Ashwin said he was expecting England to go big on runs in their second innings after deciding against making India follow-on.

"I think the approach was something we expected that they will put 430-440 on the board, so we were also trying to manage our overs accordingly," said Ashwin.

"I am not sure what went on inside their dressing room, but I'd like to think in Test match cricket the bowlers being tired and coming out to bowl another spell all these things get factored in (when not enforcing the follow on)."

Ashwin though said it was "bizarre" to see the SG balls - used in Indian Tests - tear through the seam as early as overs 35 and 40.

"It was bizarre, I haven't seen an SG ball like that in the last so many years but yes it could be due to the pitch and the hardness of it through the centre which is making the ball scuffed up," he said.

With Inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 09, 2021 14:03:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: Dom Bess's four-for leaves hosts reeling despite Rishabh Pant's 91 on Day 3 of first Test
First Cricket News

India vs England: Dom Bess's four-for leaves hosts reeling despite Rishabh Pant's 91 on Day 3 of first Test

Bess got Kohli's prized scalp with a ball outside the off stump that spun sharply and the Indian captain pressed forward only to get an inside edge for a catch at short leg.

India vs England: 'One of England's greatest wins', Twitter reacts as visitors humble hosts in first Test
Sports

India vs England: 'One of England's greatest wins', Twitter reacts as visitors humble hosts in first Test

Twitter was buzzing with reactions from former cricketers and fans post India’s massive 227-run defeat. Here are a few reactions:

India vs England: Don't see visitors winning any Tests with thir spin attack, says Gautam Gambhir
First Cricket News

India vs England: Don't see visitors winning any Tests with thir spin attack, says Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir said England skipper Joe Root, who had done well in Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series which his side won 2-0, will find a completely different challenge in India.