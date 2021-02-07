Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 February, 2021

05 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

578/10 (190.1 ov)

1st Test
India

India

257/6 (74.0 ov)

Live Blog
England India
578/10 (190.1 ov) - R/R 3.04 257/6 (74.0 ov) - R/R 3.47

Stumps

India trail by 321 runs with 4 wickets remaining

Washington Sundar - 19

Ravichandran Ashwin - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Washington Sundar Batting 33 68 5 0
Ravichandran Ashwin Batting 8 54 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jofra Archer 16 3 52 2
Jack Leach 17 2 94 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 225/6 (56.4)

32 (32) R/R: 1.84

Rishabh Pant (W) 91(88) S.R (103.4)

c Jack Leach b Dom Bess
India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Chennai Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Bess picks four as hosts end up with 257-6 at stumps

India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Chennai Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Bess picks four as hosts end up with 257-6 at stumps

17:02 (IST)

After 74 overs,India 257/6 ( Washington Sundar 33 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

Stumps, Day 3!

Turn and bounce for Leach on the fifth ball of the last over of the day went for four byes. Was not his day today.

India go back to dressing room at 257/6. Top class effort from Sundar and Ashwin. They have forged a 32-run stand off 104 balls. India's top order have a lot of talking and thinking to do. The match still tilted in favour of the visitors. Tomorrow, India need to bat long and England would obviously be looking for remaining four wickets. 

That's it from us today as well. See you tomorrow again at 7.30 am. For now, good bye and take care.

16:58 (IST)

After 73 overs,India 253/6 ( Washington Sundar 33 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

Archer comes back on for probably only the last time today. Single off the first ball. And then Ashwin blocks and blocks and leaves. .

16:52 (IST)

After 72 overs,India 252/6 ( Washington Sundar 32 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

Terrific shot from Sundar at the start of the over. Very confident out there the young man. He is showing great maturity in dealing with this situation. One off the second ball and then Ashwin blocks all remaining balls. 

16:49 (IST)
four

FOUR! Leach draws Sundar forward but the batsman does well and hits on the up for four runs on the off side.

16:48 (IST)

After 71 overs,India 247/6 ( Washington Sundar 27 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

Bess continues. Ashwin happy to block him. He came down the track to play an off drive for no run. Then adopted more safe approach to tackle the off spin. A maiden over.

16:45 (IST)

After 70 overs,India 247/6 ( Washington Sundar 27 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

Jofra drops a catch running back at long on. Sundar played one in the air, another no-look shot, but this time did not connect, ball went high up in the air, Jofra gave the chase but never reached to it. It seems the plan is to play an over each till stumps as Sundar had an easy run on the leg side but did not take it while Ashwin was half way there. 

16:41 (IST)

After 69 overs,India 245/6 ( Washington Sundar 25 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

Leach continues. Eight overs left or about 20 minutes, whichever happens first. Ashwin and Sundar continue to negate the last phase of day's play. Just 1 off the over.

16:37 (IST)

After 68 overs,India 244/6 ( Washington Sundar 24 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8)

Sundar playing brilliantly. He is carrying on the good batting form from Gabba. Still early days for him in this innings but has looked very good. Ashwin solid in the middle as well. Remember, both Chennai boys. Must play knock of their lives here to save India.

16:34 (IST)

After 67 overs,India 242/6 ( Washington Sundar 23 , Ravichandran Ashwin 7)

Stokes continues. Sundar played one of the best shots of the day with that cover drive coming effortlessly from his bat off Stokes. Five off the over.

16:33 (IST)
four

FOUR! Beautifully driven by Sundar for four runs through the covers off Stokes

Highlights

15:47 (IST)

OUT! Pant is gone. He is walking back for 91. Bess gave flight on the ball and Pant took the challenge again, danced down the track and tried to hit over the bowler's head but connected it poorly, ball went up in the air and to the man in the deep at ropes on off side. India lose their sixth wicket. Pant c Jack Leach b Dom Bess 91(88) 
15:19 (IST)

OUT! This is very unlucky. Pujara is gutted. Nothing ball, short from Bess, Pujara on back foot pulls, ball hits the shoulder of the fielder at short leg, and loops in air towards the mid-wicket where Burns takes a catch. India lose their fifth wicket. Pujara c Rory Burns b Dom Bess 73(143)
13:08 (IST)

OUT! India lose the fourth wicket. Rahane dances down the wicket and tries to hit Bess on the up through the covers, ball glides in air through the right of Joe Root who takes a stunning diving catch to his right to send Rahane back. Bess has his second wicket. Rahane c Root b Dom Bess 1(6) 
12:56 (IST)

OUT! That is brilliant from Bess, got the turn and bounce off the pitch, Kohli came forward but could not play in line, ball took the inside edge and went to short leg where Pope took a great catch. What a wicket for Bess. Kohli c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess 11(48)
11:11 (IST)

GONE!

James Anderson with a brilliant catch at mid-on. Gill is shocked. He plays the on-drive again but this time, the ball goes in the air and Anderson dives with both hands to grab the chance. Archer and England team are happy. Shubman Gill c Anderson b Jofra Archer 29(28) 
10:38 (IST)

Edge and gone!

Extra pace and bounce as Rohit nicks it to the keeper. Archer with a big wicket. Rohit c Buttler b Jofra Archer 6(9) 
10:13 (IST)

BOWLED! 

Ashwin with the final wicket. The attempted slow sweep fails. England are bowled out for 578 in 190.1 overs. Anderson b Ashwin 1(12)
09:55 (IST)

LBW!

Bumrah traps Bess in front of the wickets and England are nine down. Dom Bess lbw b Bumrah 34(105)

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates: India go back to dressing room at 257/6. Top class effort from Sundar and Ashwin. They have forged a 32-run stand off 104 balls. India's top order have a lot of talking and thinking to do. The match still tilted in favour of the visitors. Tomorrow, India need to bat long and England would obviously be looking for remaining six wickets.

Day 2 report: Joe Root scored 218 to become the first player to hit a double century in his 100th Test as England stormed past 550 in the opening Test against India on Saturday.

The captain, who resumed on his overnight 128, hit a big six to pass 200 before departing in the final session in Chennai.

Indian bowlers came back with four wickets in the evening session to check England's surge. The tourists ended the second day on 555 for eight. Dom Bess (28) and Jack Leach (6) were batting.

Root, who expertly kept India's spinners at bay in his 377-ball marathon, extended his golden run that followed match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in Tests last month. He has now hit five Test double centuries.

His remarkable feat came after a quickfire 82 from Ben Stokes. The pair put on 124 for the fourth wicket on a pitch made for batting.

"Root's in incredible form. To play like that in alien conditions is incredible," Stokes said.

"It's a bit frightening when you're at the other end and he makes it look so easy," he said of his captain.

Left-hander Stokes hit his 23rd Test half-century—with 10 fours and three sixes—before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem's left-arm spin.

Root and Ollie Pope then got going to frustrate the Indian bowlers before Ravichandran Ashwin broke through.

Ashwin trapped Pope lbw for 34 and Nadeem got Root's prized scalp with a delivery that straightened up to hit the batsman's pad.

Root reviewed the call but replays showed the ball would have hit leg stump. India skipper Virat Kohli shook hands with his opposite number as he walked back to the pavilion.

Jos Buttler, playing his 50th Test, tried to take on the bowling with a few attacking shots but Sharma bowled him.

Sharma struck again next ball to bowl Jofra Archer for nought. Sharma reached 299 Test wickets in his 98th match.

Bess, who was dropped on 19 as Rohit Sharma spilled an easy chance at mid-wicket off Washington Sundar, and Leach, took the team to the close, adding 30 more runs.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin and Nadeem have also claimed two wickets each after England elected to bat first on Friday.

England and India will play four Tests in the series.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 07, 2021 17:05:51 IST

Tags:

also read

India vs England: Graham Thorpe hails Joe Root's work ethic with visiting skipper set to make 100th Test appearance
First Cricket News

India vs England: Graham Thorpe hails Joe Root's work ethic with visiting skipper set to make 100th Test appearance

Root is set to reach the landmark when he leads England in the first of a four-match series against India in Chennai next week.

India vs England: Have no clue how we'll dismiss Virat Kohli, admits Moeen Ali
First Cricket News

India vs England: Have no clue how we'll dismiss Virat Kohli, admits Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali doesn't know how they are going to tackle Virat Kohli in the upcoming Tests against India and feels the batting maestro will be extra motivated to fire after missing his team's incredible triumph in Australia.

India vs England: Hosts seem primed to make WTC final as international cricket returns
First Cricket News

India vs England: Hosts seem primed to make WTC final as international cricket returns

International cricket is set to return to India for the first time in the COVID-19 pandemic era and Virat Kohli and Co would want to give their fans the gift of World Test Championship final qualification. Against the current English side, they look like heavy favourites.