India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Root shines with 218 as visitors reach 555/8 at stumps

That's all we have for today. Hope you will join us tomorrow for third day's action and hopefully, Indian batsmen can put up a decent score on board. Thank you and goodbye!
Another hard day for Indian bowlers. They tried their best but England's batting has been really good. Joe Root scored a brilliant double-century while the likes of Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler and Dom Bess made valuable contributions. England still have two wickets in hand and 45 runs short of 600.
After 180 overs,England 555/8 ( Dom Bess 28 , Jack Leach 6)
Bumrah continues the trend of overstepping. India's 19th no-ball in the innings. Unlike Sibley yesterday, Bess does well to survive the final over of the day against Bumrah. Umpire removes the bails and that's stumps.
Leg byes. Bumrah gets the line wrong against Bess, the keeper dives but can't reach the ball.
After 179 overs,England 550/8 ( Dom Bess 28 , Jack Leach 6)
Ashwin with the ball. Tries to entice Leach with tossed up deliveries but the batsman doesn't take the bait. He beats the batsman with a beauty. Murali Karthik on TV calling it a carrom ball but it's also a no-ball for overstepping so a dismissal on that delivery wouldn't have counted. One over remaining in the day.
After 179 overs,England 550/8 ( Dom Bess 28 , Jack Leach 6)
After 178 overs,England 549/8 ( Dom Bess 28 , Jack Leach 6)
Bumrah corrects his line and length after conceding the boundary in the first ball. He targets the stumps but Bess is rock solid. The pacer tries a yorker in the final ball but it ends up being a low full toss.
Width on offer from Bumrah. Bess guides it past the gully.
After 177 overs,England 545/8 ( Dom Bess 24 , Jack Leach 6)
Four from Washington Sundar's over and it looks like England will bat tomorrow as well for a short time. Indian bowlers worked hard for two days and still struggling to take the remaining two wickets.
Leach comes down the track to Washington and clears mid-on. Good shot!
BOWLED AGAIN!
Reverse swing, the ball keeps low and Archer fails to connect. Stumps are shattered again and Ishant Sharma is on a hat-trick. Jofra Archer b Ishant 0(1)
BOWLED!
First wicket of the innings for Ishant Sharma. Buttler fails to read the line, leaves the ball alone and it crashes the stumps. Jos Buttler b Ishant Sharma 30 (51)
LBW!
Umpire raises the finger for a LBW appeal and Root quickly takes the review. No bat involved and all three reds in ball tracking. The skipper walks back after a sensational knock. Root lbw b Nadeem 218(377)
LBW!
Ashwin strikes with the wicket of Pope. The ball goes straight after pitching and it hits Pope's pads. Plumb it is. .Ollie Pope lbw b Ashwin 34(89)
OUT! Stokes is gone, and Nadeem finally has a wicket, came over the wicket, on middle and leg line, Stokes slog swept, it went high in the air, and Pujara at deep fine leg took a wobbly catch. Stokes c Pujara b Nadeem 82(118)
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates:
“It is a special hundred, but there’s a huge amount of cricket to be played," Root said. "Hopefully this will contribute to a good first-innings total. India made us work hard for the runs.”
Root became the ninth batter to score a hundred in his 100th Test, joining compatriots Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Root reached his fifty early in the third session. He was watchful against India’s main bowlers but opened up to play attractive shots as the session went deeper.
Using optimal footwork and sweep shots to good effect, Root accelerated after tea and dominated the Indian bowling attack on its home soil.
England crossed 200 in the 74th over. Root and Sibley added 100 off 234 balls.
The Indian bowlers toiled hard but the Chepauk pitch didn’t offer much assistance as Root reached his third successive Test hundred off 164 deliveries.
At the other end, Sibley occupied the crease for 286 deliveries before India struck late when Jasprit Bumrah (2-40) trapped Sibley lbw with a pinpoint yorker. A tired Sibley unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.
England was 67-2 at lunch, and 140-2 at tea.
The pitch at an empty M.A. Chidambaram Stadium has a sprinkling of grass on it, but it is mostly to bind the surface together than to help out the fast bowlers.
“It is a strong first day for us. The pitch played well, although it had an unusual look. It is on the slower side. I was trying to get used to the surface early on and then with time I found it a bit easier," Root said. "It was a bit of a shame to lose Dom at the end. We wanted to take our partnership as deep as we could.”
Sibley and Rory Burns (33) had added 63 runs for the first wicket before India struck twice through Ravichandran Ashwin (1-68) and Bumrah to even out the first session.
England made four changes from its last Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Rory Burns replaced injured opener Zak Crawley and Jofra Archer came in for Mark Wood. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope replaced Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow, who have been rested for the first half of this series.
India made three changes from its last Test against Australia in Brisbane which capped a 2-1 series win. Skipper Virat Kohli returned to lead the side after a six-week paternity leave for the birth of his first child, a daughter.
The hosts went with three spinners. Washington Sundar retained his spot while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem came in for pacer Shardul Thakur.
Nadeem was a late inclusion to the India squad after all-rounder Axar Patel complained of pain in his left knee late on Thursday.
Veteran pace bowler Ishant Sharma also returned to the side after missing the Australian series due to injury and rehabilitation.
It is the first time international cricket has returned to India since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago.
Root made his debut in 2012 at Nagpur in the fourth match of a series won by England 2-1 under Alastair Cook, their last triumph in India.
England ended day two at an intimidating 555 for eight, built around Root's 218 that was result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls.
Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel was on Friday ruled out of the first Test against England after complaining of pain in his left knee.