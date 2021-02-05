Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 February, 2021

05 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

263/3 (89.3 ov)

1st Test
India

India

Yet To Bat

England India
263/3 (89.3 ov) - R/R 2.94

Stumps

Joe Root (C) - 128

Dom Sibley - 61

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Joe Root (C) Batting 128 197 14 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 18.3 2 40 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 263/3 (89.3)

200 (200) R/R: 3.07

Joe Root (C) 128(197)
Dom Sibley 61(193)

Dom Sibley 87(286) S.R (30.41)

lbw b Jasprit Bumrah
India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Sibley departs in last over; Visitors 263/3 at Stumps

India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Sibley departs in last over; Visitors 263/3 at Stumps

17:04 (IST)

Hope you were entertained today. England and their fans will be happy after today's proceedings. Joe Root is set and he will look make it a big one tomorrow. A 200 or maybe a 300. Indian bowlers will hope for better day on the field. That's all from us. Join us tomorrow for another action-packed day.  

16:59 (IST)

England take the honours on the opening day of the Test series. Fantastic batting from Dom Sibley and skipper Joe Root who remained unbeaten on 128. Two wickets fell in the opening session and then Indians had to wait till the final ball of the day for another wicket. Sibley deserved a ton but Bumrah with a crucial blow for his team. Bumrah took two and one wicket for Ashwin.   

16:56 (IST)
wkt

LBW!

A yorker from Bumrah does the trick. Sibley misses out on his century. Just lost his concentration a bit. England take the review but that's plumb. A wicket in the final over of the day and that's stumps. Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87(286)

16:53 (IST)

After 89 overs,England 263/2 ( Dom Sibley 87 , Joe Root (C) 128)

Ashwin ends his day. Just two runs in this one. 89 done and just one over left in today's play.  

16:51 (IST)

After 88 overs,England 261/2 ( Dom Sibley 86 , Joe Root (C) 127)

Bumrah continues and he bowls a maiden. The Indians players are just waiting to get done with the play. They want to start afresh again tomorrow, with a better plan to ensure England don't post a big score. But the stage is set for the visitors to score a big one. We'll have to see how the pitch behaves on Day 2.  

16:45 (IST)

After 87 overs,England 261/2 ( Dom Sibley 86 , Joe Root (C) 127)

Ashwin is back into the attack. Joe Root takes a single and gives the strike to Sibley who also takes a single to give the strike back to his skipper. Root goes for the cover-drive and it's in the gap. Two runs for the captain. Root ends the over with a six and goes down with a cramp.   

16:44 (IST)
six

First six of the Test. Root, this time plays a slog sweep off Ashwin. Top shot from a top player.   

16:40 (IST)

After 86 overs,England 251/2 ( Dom Sibley 85 , Joe Root (C) 118)

Any chance of Dom Sibley trying to reach the three-figure mark today? Nope. Not happening. He has made up his mind to play the remaining overs out, go back to the hotel, put his feet up, maybe enjoy a beer or two and call it a day with a smile. Just one run from Ishant's over.   

16:35 (IST)

After 85 overs,England 250/2 ( Dom Sibley 85 , Joe Root (C) 117)

The commentators on TV are talking about Joe Root's re-entry into the Fab Four category. He has started the new year on a brilliant note and now his career average is around 50. Fab Four became Fab Three and for a while, it was just Fab Two with only Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in the bracket after Steve Smith's suspension. Anyway, Root would be just happy that he's having fun all over again.   

16:30 (IST)

After 84 overs,England 249/2 ( Dom Sibley 85 , Joe Root (C) 116)

Ishant Sharma to Sibley. Fifth-sixth stump line and there's bounce for him but Sibley is not interested in playing the deliveries. A solid block to end the over. It's a maiden.  

Highlights

16:56 (IST)

LBW!

A yorker from Bumrah does the trick. Sibley misses out on his century. Just lost his concentration a bit. England take the review but that's plumb. A wicket in the final over of the day and that's stumps. Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87(286)
14:41 (IST)

And that's 50 for Joe Root. Short and wide from Nadeem, Root cuts is and an ordinary fielding from Washington Sundar results in a boundary. 
11:27 (IST)

LBW!

Bumrah strikes with the wicket of Dan Lawrence. Angling in and traps the batsman in front of the wickets. England don't take the review and they are probably right. That looks plumb. Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0(5) 
11:19 (IST)

Breakthrough! Burns tries a reverse-sweep but gets an edge and it's a simple catch to Pant. Ashwin with the wicket. Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33(60)    
09:06 (IST)

Playing XI

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shabaz Nadeem. 
09:01 (IST)

TOSS UPDATE

Joe Root wins the toss and chooses to bat first.  

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates: England take the honours on the opening day of the Test series. Fantastic batting from Dom Sibley and skipper Joe Root who remained unbeaten on 128. Two wickets fell in the opening session and then Indians had to wait till the final ball of the day for another wicket. Sibley deserved a ton but Bumrah with a crucial blow for his team. Bumrah took two and one wicket for Ashwin.

Preview: Virat Kohli returns to captain a buoyant India against England as they aim to build on their crushing win over Australia by sealing a place in the World Test Championship final. Kohli, who welcomed a baby daughter last month, missed most of the Australia series on paternity leave as Ajinkya Rahane led an injury-ravaged side from 0-1 down to a sensational 2-1 away win.

Next up is the much-anticipated four-game series against Joe Root's England, who are also on a winning streak after beating Sri Lanka 2-0 on their first Test tour since the pandemic.

However, India start as strong favourites on their spin-friendly home pitches, where England haven't won a Test since 2012.

The hosts will also expect to clinch their place in the inaugural World Test Championship final in June at Lord's, where New Zealand await.

India top the table followed by New Zealand, Australia and England. The Black Caps reached the final when Australia called off their tour of South Africa over coronavirus concerns.

Paceman Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja will miss the first two Tests due to injuries.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack that also includes Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will also be key on the Indian pitches.

England have come equipped with their spin options in Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Moeen Ali, who has recovered from the COVID-19 infection that kept him out of the Sri Lanka series.

Root, who hit match-winning scores of 228 and 186 in the first and second Sri Lanka Tests, will complete a century of Tests in the first game.

The visitors have been boosted by the return of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns as they rotate players to reduce their time in biosecure "bubbles". Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will go home after the first Test, while Jonny Bairstow has been rested for the opening two matches.

The first Test in Chennai is behind closed doors, but 50 percent capacity  16,500 — will be allowed at the second Test in the same venue.

Here's all you need to know about the first Test at Chennai:  

When is the first Test between India and England? 

The first Test between India and England will begin on 5th February, Friday.

Where will the first India-England Test be played? 

The first India-England Test will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the first India-Australia Test begin? 

The first India-England Test will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England 1st Test? 

The first Test between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network.  The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 05, 2021 17:05:24 IST

