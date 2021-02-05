India vs England, Highlights, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Sibley departs in last over; Visitors 263/3 at Stumps

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates: England take the honours on the opening day of the Test series. Fantastic batting from Dom Sibley and skipper Joe Root who remained unbeaten on 128. Two wickets fell in the opening session and then Indians had to wait till the final ball of the day for another wicket. Sibley deserved a ton but Bumrah with a crucial blow for his team. Bumrah took two and one wicket for Ashwin.

Preview: Virat Kohli returns to captain a buoyant India against England as they aim to build on their crushing win over Australia by sealing a place in the World Test Championship final. Kohli, who welcomed a baby daughter last month, missed most of the Australia series on paternity leave as Ajinkya Rahane led an injury-ravaged side from 0-1 down to a sensational 2-1 away win.

Next up is the much-anticipated four-game series against Joe Root's England, who are also on a winning streak after beating Sri Lanka 2-0 on their first Test tour since the pandemic.

However, India start as strong favourites on their spin-friendly home pitches, where England haven't won a Test since 2012.

The hosts will also expect to clinch their place in the inaugural World Test Championship final in June at Lord's, where New Zealand await.

India top the table followed by New Zealand, Australia and England. The Black Caps reached the final when Australia called off their tour of South Africa over coronavirus concerns.

Paceman Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja will miss the first two Tests due to injuries.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack that also includes Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will also be key on the Indian pitches.

England have come equipped with their spin options in Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Moeen Ali, who has recovered from the COVID-19 infection that kept him out of the Sri Lanka series.

Root, who hit match-winning scores of 228 and 186 in the first and second Sri Lanka Tests, will complete a century of Tests in the first game.

The visitors have been boosted by the return of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns as they rotate players to reduce their time in biosecure "bubbles". Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will go home after the first Test, while Jonny Bairstow has been rested for the opening two matches.

The first Test in Chennai is behind closed doors, but 50 percent capacity — 16,500 — will be allowed at the second Test in the same venue.

Here's all you need to know about the first Test at Chennai:

When is the first Test between India and England?

The first Test between India and England will begin on 5th February, Friday.

Where will the first India-England Test be played?

The first India-England Test will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the first India-Australia Test begin?

The first India-England Test will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England 1st Test?

The first Test between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from AFP