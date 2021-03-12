Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 12 March, 2021

12 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

124/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
England

England

130/2 (15.3 ov)

England beat India by 8 wickets

Live Blog
India England
124/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.2 130/2 (15.3 ov) - R/R 8.39

Match Ended

England beat India by 8 wickets

Jonny Bairstow - 26

Dawid Malan - 12

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dawid Malan not out 24 20 2 1
Jonny Bairstow not out 26 17 1 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 0 15 0
Washington Sundar 2.3 0 18 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 89/2 (11.1)

41 (41) R/R: 9.46

Dawid Malan 12(9)

Jason Roy 49(32) S.R (153.12)

lbw b Washington Sundar
India vs England Highlights, 1st T20 at Ahmedabad, Full Cricket Score: All-round visitors complete eight-wicket win

India vs England Highlights, 1st T20 at Ahmedabad, Full Cricket Score: All-round visitors complete eight-wicket win

22:37 (IST)

That's it from us as well. England dominated throughout with bat and ball and came out as the better team, deserved the win. India looked rusty and tired in the middle. As if the first game is just a way to warm up for the series. We may see many changes in the next T20I as far as the hosts are concerned knowing the depth that there is in the squad. England go 1-0 up in the series. England top four have runs under their belt and this is good news for Eoin Morgan who said they are looking to produce best results during tough phases in the series.

We will see you again on 14 March at 7 pm for the second T20I. Good-bye for now.  

Full Scorecard
22:32 (IST)

Jofra Archer is the Man of the Match for his stellar show with the ball (3/23)

"Guess when the competition is tough, you’ve got to step up, and tough competition brings out the best in me. It does, and works for me. Rather go for dot balls in powerplay than a wicket, although wicket’s obviously a bonus for me," says Archer during the presentation chat with Harsha Bhogle.

Full Scorecard
22:31 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, England captain: That was certainly the intention. It is hard to the whole time but it is nice when he does. The wicket was as expected was better than the nets. We did not go to plan B and C which is a good sign how the bowlers did. There is a huge fight for places in the squad. When Jason gets runs in the fashion he played, it really looks good. Completely different formats. There have been instances before where Test team has done well and we have not and vice-versa. It is important to produce your best. 

Full Scorecard
22:28 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: We just weren’t aware enough of what we had to do on that pitch. Lack of execution of shots, something we have to address as batsmen. You have to accept your faults. It was a strange kind of start for us. The wicket didn’t allow you as a batsman to hit the shots you wanted to. It was just a below-par batting performance. We looked to try a few things. But you have to accept the conditions presented to you. Shreyas did that (get used to conditions), but we were quite a few wickets down. We could’ve got a few more runs and made a game out of it. (On his lack of form) It’s part of the whole journey, when you play for that long, you will have ups and down. The important thing is to keeping staying true to your intent and your plan. We take a lot of pride in playing good white-ball cricket. These are the only games we play before the (T20) World Cup. We need to try a few things as well, but cannot take anything lightly against a strong England lineup.

Full Scorecard
22:20 (IST)

Comprehensive. All round.

Full Scorecard
22:15 (IST)

India losing most T20Is against a team:

9 : Australia
8 : New Zealand
8 : England*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

22:15 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:12 (IST)

England win!

Visitors register an empahtic eight-wicket victory in the first of the five T20Is. Malan finished it off in style with a six down the ground. England go 1-0 up in the series. Roy, Buttler, Malan and Bairstow made the chase look very easy, completing it with 27 balls still remanining. 

Full Scorecard
22:10 (IST)

After 15 overs,England 122/2 ( Dawid Malan 17 , Jonny Bairstow 25)

Shardul Thakur returns to the attack. Malan was gone if the Thakur throw hit the stumps. He bowled two back to back wides. Those extras wide, a good over. England however a boundary away from the win.

Full Scorecard
22:07 (IST)

What a run he's having!

Full Scorecard
22:04 (IST)

After 14 overs,England 114/2 ( Dawid Malan 15 , Jonny Bairstow 22)

Sundar and Bairstow involved in an argument after the last ball is bowled. Malan gave a simple catch to Sundar, who clashed with Bairstow at the non-striker's end while attempting to take the catch and in the process, spilled it. Sundar didn't really like it and had a word to say to Bairstow, who returned a few words as well back to Sundar. England need 11 runs in 36 balls.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:32 (IST)

Jofra Archer is the Man of the Match for his stellar show with the ball (3/23)

"Guess when the competition is tough, you’ve got to step up, and tough competition brings out the best in me. It does, and works for me. Rather go for dot balls in powerplay than a wicket, although wicket’s obviously a bonus for me," says Archer during the presentation chat with Harsha Bhogle.
21:49 (IST)

OUT! Sundar strikes on just the first ball of his spell. Caught Roy right in front of the stumps. After a a long discussion with his partner, he took the review but umpire's call on impact means he will have to go back. England lose the second wicket. And a big one. Roy lbw b Washington Sundar 49(32)   
21:31 (IST)

OUT! Chahal strikes on the last ball of the eighth over. Quicker and straight from Chahal to Buttler, who played down the wrong line, plumb in front and umpire Menon had no doubts in mind before raising the finger. 
Buttler lbw b Chahal 28(24) 
20:42 (IST)

OUT! Malan takes an outstanding catch at deep backward square leg after an attempted heave by Iyer off a slower bouncer from Jordan. Iyer has to depart after an excellent knock, one that has given the bowlers something to defend. IND 117/7

Iyer c Malan b Jordan 67(48)
20:29 (IST)

OUT! Shardul Thakur's gone first ball, and Jofra Archer's on a hat-trick! Tries to hook the short ball from the pacer first up, but fails to get enough power to clear the big boundary as Malan takes an easy catch at deep midwicket. IND 102/6


Thakur c Malan b Archer 0(1)
20:27 (IST)

OUT! Archer with the breakthrough as England finally break the Iyer-Pandya stand, with the latter holing out to Jordan at mid off while looking to slog the ball down the ground for another maximum. This could be a real blow for the hosts in their quest to collect quick runs in the slog overs. IND 102/5

Pandya c Jordan b Archer 19(21)
20:24 (IST)

SIX! Flat six over backward point to bring up the 100 for India! Iyer made room for himself and got enough power on the shot to just about clear the fence. Also completes the fifty partnership with Pandya in the process! IND 102/4
20:21 (IST)

Fifty up for Shreyas Iyer, his third in T20Is! Takes 36 balls to bring up the milestone in what has otherwise been a tough stay at the crease so far, collecting a single off Jordan in the 17th over. Needs to stay till the end to get India to a sizeable total. IND 93/4
19:49 (IST)

OUT! Pant flicks straight to Bairstow as Stokes breaks the partnership! Connected well on this occasion, but unfortunatly straight as an arrow in the direction of the fielder. IND 48/4

Pant c Bairstow b Stokes 21(23)
19:26 (IST)

BOWLED! Mark Wood strikes in his first over as Shikhar Dhawan misses completely while swinging his arms for a leg-side heave. The ball kisses the top of leg stump, resulting in a budding partnership between the two lefties coming to an end. IND 20/3

Dhawan b Wood 4(12)
19:13 (IST)

OUT! Virat Kohli departs for a five-ball duck, holing out to the man at mid off as Adil Rashid also gets an early wicket without conceding too many runs! IND 3/2

Kohli c Jordan b Rashid 0(5)
19:07 (IST)

OUT! Archer with the early breakthrough as Rahul nicks the ball onto his stumps! Just the kind of start England were looking for! Rahul's playing away from the body and down the wrong line, and ended up rattling his middle stump. IND 2/1

Rahul b Archer 1(4)
18:36 (IST)

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
18:31 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss and skipper Eoin Morgan opts to bowl

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Motera Live Updates: England win! Visitors register an empahtic eight-wicket victory in the first of the five T20Is. Malan finished it off in style with a six down the ground. England go 1-0 up in the series. Roy, Buttler, Malan and Bairstow made the chase look very easy, completing it with 27 balls still remanining.

Preview: A blend of favourable results in the present and finding the perfect combination for the near future will be India's main endeavour when they square off against a well-rounded England in a five-match T20 International series starting here on Friday.

For skipper Virat Kohli, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October. And he couldn't have hoped for a better opposition than a world-class English white-ball side under Eoin Morgan, ready to be way more challenging on flatter tracks which promise a run-feast.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us to play in conditions where we will be playing the World Cup," England's explosive batsman-keeper Jos Buttler had recently said, shrugging off the debacle that was the Test series.

For Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, it's all about focussing on the present.

"If we focus on the present, the future will take care of itself. It's a long series and it's important to see where we stand as a team and individual," Rohit said.

While there are more advantages of having multiple options, fashionably described as a "happy headache" for any captain, there are a few pitfalls that come with such a situation. The Indian team understands this fully well, having burnt its hands during the 2019 World Cup.

It was one event where till last moment, they didn't have a settled number four.

Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will be leading India and England respectively in the T20I series. AP/AFP

Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will be leading India and England respectively in the T20I series. AP/AFP

However on the eve of the first T20 International, skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that his deputy Rohit Sharma and the flamboyant KL Rahul will be the settled first choice opening combination going into the World T20 with Shikhar Dhawan being in the reserves.

"If Rohit plays, then it's simple. KL (Rahul) and Rohit have been performing consistently at the top of the order for us and those two will start," Kohli was unambiguous in his reply that the seasoned Shikhar Dhawan will have to wait.

"In a situation, Rohit takes rest and KL has a niggle or something, Shikhi (Dhawan's nickname in team) obviously comes in as the third opener but the starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will be the ones who will start."

While Suryakumar Yadav is a sentimental favourite for many after last year's IPL and his subsequent non selection for the Australia tour, fellow Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer looks a likely starter at least in the first couple of games in that middle-order slot at No 4 or 5 depending upon the match situation.

The Motera track will certainly be a flat deck, suiting the needs of the shortest format and with a lot of batting firepower in both sides, the Ahmedabad skyline could witness a lot of fireworks from both ends.

Whether it's vice-captain Rohit, the indomitable duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya for the hosts or captain Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy at the other end, the kookaburra white might find itself in the stands more often than not.

With the unavailability of Thangarasu Natarajan in the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be back leading the attack along side another senior Yuzvendra Chahal for company.

With England's weakness against slow bowlers' well-documented in these conditions, Chahal could have both Washington Sundar and Axar Patel for company which leaves Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini in a three-way battle.

For England, the white ball format presents them with multi-skilled cricketers like Stokes, Sam Curran and IPL auction sensation Moeen Ali for starters, who can change the complexion of any game in either departments.

Throw in specialists like pacers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and wrist spinner Adil Rashid, it will be a contest where India can never be termed firm favourites.

The next week and half would be an indication as to which direction the teams are headed in terms of preparations for the marquee event later this year.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

Match Starts at 7 pm.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: March 12, 2021 22:37:45 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Osbourn, Full Cricket Score: Pollard stars in hosts' four-wicket win
First Cricket News

Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Osbourn, Full Cricket Score: Pollard stars in hosts' four-wicket win

Check out the scorecard from the 1st T201 between West Indies and Sri Lanka being played at Osbourn.

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 3, Full cricket score: Hosts win by an innings and 25 runs, qualify for WTC final
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 3, Full cricket score: Hosts win by an innings and 25 runs, qualify for WTC final

India vs England Live Score: Get latest cricket score and live updates, ball by ball commentary of Ind vs Eng 4th Test match being played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera.

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts 24/1 at stumps, trail by 181
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts 24/1 at stumps, trail by 181

India vs England Live Score: Get latest cricket score and live updates, ball by ball commentary of Ind vs Eng 4th Test match being played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera.