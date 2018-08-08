First Cricket
India vs England: 'Has Anushka Sharma started playing for us?'; Twitter slams BCCI for posting official team photo with actress

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma courted controversy after an image shared by BCCI showed the Bollywood actress posing in an official photo with Indian team.

FP Sports, August 08, 2018

An image of Indian captain Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma have managed to create yet another social media storm after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the photograph on its official Twitter handle with the Indian cricket team at the High Commission of India in London.

It is, however, not yet clear as to how Anushka is still travelling with Kohli and the team, given the Board of Control for Cricket in India's rule that bars player's wives and girlfriends from accompanying them until the end of the third Test against England, NDTV reported.

The presence of the Anushka at the event led to a lot of backlash on social media, with many criticising her for getting 'special treatment' since she was allowed to break the BCCI rule and attend the official event.

Many also raised the argument as to why Anushka was the only partner present on the occasion.

India lost the first Test against England by 31 runs at the Edgbaston. Chasing 194 to win, the visitors were all out for 162 on the fourth day of the opening Test. First-innings centurion Kohli again top-scored for India, with the skipper making a valiant 51. Anushka was also spotted in the stands during the series opener in Birmingham.

The second Test starts on Thursday.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018

