First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG in IRE | 3rd ODI Aug 31, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 8 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 02, 2018
HK vs OMA
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 02, 2018
UAE vs MAL
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin could have done more, says batting coach Sanjay Bangar

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin were guilty of giving away their wickets rather softly in the fourth Test against England in which the team let slip a strong position owing to a middle-order collapse.

Press Trust of India, September 01, 2018

Southampton: India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin were guilty of giving away their wickets rather softly in the fourth Test against England in which the team let slip a strong position owing to a middle-order collapse.

File image of India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar. AFP

File image of India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar. AFP

Bangar said India could have been in a better position had Pandya and Ashwin applied themselves a little more. India were all out for 273 on Friday in response to England's 246.

"A couple of dismissals were really really soft. Hardik was not really on top of the ball while driving and Ashwin attempted that reverse sweep at a pretty early stage of his innings. Had he been set and been batting with the tail one could have thought that the shot was on," Bangar said at the end of day's play.

While Ashwin was dismissed for 1, Pandya got out after adding just four runs to the total.

"...at that point in time wherein Pujara was going so well, they could have done those things differently. As professional cricketers, we practice for all we are likely to encounter. Our cricket was prepared for all sorts of eventuality. It was not only about seam bowling, we had also done practice and spoken about how the spin challenge we might encounter," he added.

Moeen Ali spun England into contention on a fluctuating day with five wickets. At 142 for 2, India were well-placed to build a healthy first-innings lead having bowled England out for 246.

But Sam Curran took the vital wicket of Virat Kohli before off-spinner Ali ripped through the middle-order with a stunning spell.

Chesteshwar Pujara, however, rose to the occasion as he slammed a majestic ton (132 not out) that gave India a lead of 27 runs.

Pujara batted brilliantly with the tail and added close to 80 runs with Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, when the Indian innings was in tatters.

His effort received praise from Bangar, who said that Pujara's innings was a great mix of caution and aggression.

"Right from the first time he got to bat at Lord's to the way he batted in Nottingham, he carried that to here. I think he showed a lot of composure, clarity of thought and great discipline, in the judgment outside off-stump as well as the way he executed the shots because you saw a great mix of caution and aggression.

"It showed another facet of his batsmanship. He showed us what the limbs of his body could do when he was batting with the tail. All in all, it could have been a satisfying effort for him."

Asked about the dropping of Pujara in the first Test at Edgbaston, Bangar said, "Birmingham is too much in the past. He was coming off a rough patch and also he hadn't really scored as many runs as he'd have liked in the last 10-11 innings for India.

"He was struggling, certain areas had to be worked on. He had to get his balance right and also had to get his footwork right. Those were the two areas we worked on as a support-staff group – including Ravi (Shastri) and myself. It's heartening the work he put in was duly rewarded."

Bangar hoped that Pujara would continue his good form in the series.

"Once he gets on a roll, he generally makes sure he carries on in that fashion. His hunger for runs is well-known and he's known to play long innings. It augurs well for the Indian team. With three innings remaining, if he continues in this fashion, it will put the team in winning positions." he said.

The batting coach also had words of appreciation for Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma for staying put with Pujara to help India take the lead.

"Losing wicket at the stroke of tea was a setback and then again three in a trot in the span of 15 runs we lost four wickets. From a position of strength, we were staring at conceding a lead. Credit to Bumrah and Ishant they hung in, negotiated the spinners really well and got us to a decent lead I should say.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Cricket News #Hardik Pandya #India Vs England #India Vs England 2018 #Ishant Sharma #Jasprit Bumrah #Ravi Shastri #Ravichandran Ashwin #Sanjay Bangar #Sports

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all