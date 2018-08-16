India vs England: Hardik Pandya not scoring enough runs, lacks control with ball, says Michael Holding
"The (Indian) attack has not been the right balance. Apparently they are playing Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder to help out with the bowling. When he bowls he isn't as effective as he should be," Micheal Holding said.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Soft poet, hard realist: Atal Bihari Vajpayee steered India's economy to new heights amid tough times
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be remembered for disrupting Cold War order, sowing foreign policy seeds for future
-
Asian Games 2018: Ageless Sharath Kamal and the quest to hit a new peak
-
Ayushman Bharat: Will Narendra Modi's medicare result in possible discomfort during long, expensive treatments?
-
Satyameva Jayate makes a strong statement on corruption, violence against women: Milap Zaveri
-
कड़े फैसलों के समय छलावा बन जाता था वाजपेयी का बाहरी नरम व्यक्तित्व
-
94 साल की उम्र में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का निधन, एम्स में ली अंतिम सांस
-
#KeralaFloods LIVE: बदतर होते जा रहे हैं हालात, मरने वालों की संख्या अब बढ़कर 87 हुई
-
शिवराज की मदद के लिए संघ को मैदान में क्यों उतरना पड़ रहा है?
-
क्या लोकसभा-विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ कराने का विरोध सिर्फ राजनीति से प्रेरित है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
London: West Indian fast bowling great Michael Holding feels Hardik Pandya is not yet the all-rounder India wants him to be, because he is ineffective as a bowler and also not scoring enough runs with the bat.
"The (Indian) attack has not been the right balance. Apparently they are playing Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder to help out with the bowling. When he bowls he isn't as effective as he should be," Holding was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
"If he was a good batsman, if he was getting runs – 60s, 70s, not even regular hundreds – at the number at which he bats and then he bowls and gets two or three wickets, happy, hallelujah.
"I don't think he does a lot with the ball," said Michael Holding about Hardik Pandya. Reuters
"Happy with that. But he is not getting the amount of runs that can then allow him to get a wicket or two in the Test match. That doesn't work."
Pandya made his Test debut last July in Sri Lanka, scoring a fifty in Galle and followed it with his maiden Test century in Pallekelle in his third Test.
He has played nine Tests so far and, barring the home series against Sri Lanka for which he was rested late last year, he has been the only constant in the Indian Test XI along with captain Virat Kohli.
Before the Lord's Test, Pandya had gone wicketless for four Tests, starting from the second match in South Africa in January, and Holding said he did not have many skills.
"I don't think he does a lot with the ball. That is number one," he said.
"He is not consistent. He does not have the control that puts batsmen under pressure constantly. He will bowl a couple of good deliveries, yes, but you need to have the control to put batsmen under pressure consistently. And he doesn't have that.
"If you are going to be a frontline bowler anywhere in the world, if you are going to be someone that your captain can rely on, then can throw you the ball and expect you to get wickets and expect you to have control. He is not really the man in my opinion," Holding said.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Virat Kohli says problem with batsmen not technical but mental, need to bring down margin of error
India vs England: Joe Root says Edgbaston Test was a great advertisement for longest form of cricket
India vs England: Virat Kohli says lack of application, wrong shot selection reason behind 31-run loss in first Test