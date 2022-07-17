India vs England: Hardik Pandya inflicts misery on hosts with figures of 4/24 in third ODI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya continued his rich vein of form with the ball, registering figures of 4/24 during the third and deciding ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday.

With India having won the toss and opted to field, Pandya struck for India for the first time in the 10th over of the England innings, removing the well-set Roy for 41. That left England at 66/3, and it wasn’t long until Pandya struck again, with a caught and bowled dismissal to remove Ben Stokes.

At the end of Pandya’s first four overs, the 28-year-old all-rounder had figures of 2/2 with three maidens.

It took a while before Pandya struck again, and that wasn’t until the third ball of the 37th over, when he removed Liam Livingstone. The big-hitting Englishman had used his wrists to hook it from near his shoulder only to find Jadeja with the catch at deep square leg.

Just three balls later, Hardik inflicted even more misery on England, removing skipper Jos Buttler, who scored 60 off 80 deliveries.

England eventually were all out for 259 inside 46 overs, with India needing 260 runs to win the match as well as the series. The series is currently tied 1-1, with India and England having won the first and second ODIs respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.