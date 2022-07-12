India vs England: ‘Guys in form of their lives in Tests getting nicked off’, says Jos Buttler

The newly crowned England white-ball captain Jos Buttler heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah but was surprised by the movement the pitch at the Oval offered.

India won the first ODI comfortably by 10 wickets and 188 balls to spare. And Bumrah was primarily responsible for running through the English top order in the powerplay.

The Indian bowlers were brilliant in the morning, swinging the ball in both directions. They got the white ball to swing more than the red Dukes ball during the Edgbaston Test and bowled with as many as three slips during the powerplay.

However, English bowlers were not able to extract similar benefits from the surface. Talking to Mike Atherton for the post-match presentation, Buttler said “Very tough day to take, but we've got to dust ourselves down quickly. Little surprised by the movement, bit muggy. India exposed the conditions superbly. They have bowled really well in the powerplay. It is something we need to discuss and work out.”

The right-handed batter was impressed with Bumrah’s outstanding bowling performance and did not hesitate while showering praise on him. “Jasprit is a great bowler to come up against. He has bowled fantastically well today and deserves these figures.”

Keeping this close 🎖 pic.twitter.com/Bv5Q7haJL3 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 12, 2022

Bumrah finished with career-best figures of 6/19. Bumrah ran through the English batting order as four of the top six batters were dismissed for a duck. Even Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have been in heavenly form in Test cricket couldn’t get going at the Oval.

Buttler lamented their batting, “We have some guys in the form of their lives in Tests coming here and getting nicked off.”

While the English batting unit failed miserably, their bowling was left helpless with a paltry score to defend. Their inexperience only added to the woes in the second innings as India chased the total without a scratch on their back. Buttler said that it was not an ideal situation for the bowlers.

“It is never easy when you are forced to try and force wickets. Isn't nice when your bowlers have to take as many risks and when you ask so much out of them,” he added.

The two sides will next meet on Thursday at the mecca of cricket for the second match of the series. England will look to avenge the defeat while India will try to repeat the T20I feat by winning the first two games.

