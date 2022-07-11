India vs England: 'Grown as a player', Rohit Sharma heaps praise on centurion Suryakumar Yadav

India conceded the third and final T20I against hosts England in Nottingham on Sunday but it was Suryakumar Yadav's maiden ton that hogged all the limelight and impressed the team's captain Rohit Sharma, who heaped praises on the batter at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"It was a fantastic chase, to show that fight is something we are really proud of. SKY (Suryakumar) loves this format, wide range of shots, unorthodox, never lets the tempo lose, grown as a player, going from strength to strength," said Rohit Sharma after the match.

The 35-year-old skipper also acknowledged the performance of England for putting his team under pressure.

"Certain plans we wanted to execute but those guys put us under pressure through the innings. Partnership in the middle put us on the back foot, on a ground like that you back yourself but we came up short," he said.

Suryakumar was praised by England's man of the match Recee Topley, who produced a 3/22 spell to put England back in the game.

"Some great knocks today. We were never that far away, an unbelievable knock on their side but we had to believe. I was speechless by some of the shots, in awe some of the time to be honest," Topley said.

England captain Jos Buttler also reserved his praises for SKY's "incredible knock".

"Good fun, more like what we're used to seeing with the bat. The wicket didn't have some of the pace we sometimes here but it was an incredible knock from Yadav, one of the best hundreds I've seen," Buttler said

With 41 runs needed of last two overs, Buttler took the risk of giving the penultimate over to spinner Moeen Ali against a set Yadav. The plan almost backfired as Yadav hit the experienced tweaker for two boundaries and a six but he redeemed himself by dismissing the dangerman off the fifth ball of the over.

Buttler explained it was Moeen's who was keen on bowling the over and Buttler trusted him.

"Mo was really keen to bowl (the penultimate over), a selfless character and keen to go with him," Buttler said.

