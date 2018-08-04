The first Test between England and India has come to a conclusion after the passage of four riveting days with Joe Root and Co emerging as the winners. A series that had the experts as well as fans abuzz for months is off to a cracking start, with the Edgbaston battle turning out to be every bit a mouth-watering affair that everyone had hoped to witness.

Here's a look at some of the turning points of the game:

Kohli runs Root out

After Alastair Cook's early departure in the first innings, Keaton Jennings and captain Joe Root forged formidable partnership for the second wicket. After a couple of dismissals in the second session of the opening day, Root them found valuable support from Jonny Bairstow as the two stitched a century stand between them. At 216/3, England looked firmly in control.

That's when Kohli the fielder got into the act, and gave India the break that they were so desperately looking for. Bairstow decided to guide the ball towards the on-side, and called for a second. Root however, wasn't the quickest to the non-striker's end, and fell short of his crease as his Indian counterpart pulled off a brilliant collect-and-throw — all in one quick motion — and effected a direct hit.

The Indian skipper is quite famous for his animated celebrations, and couldn't resist trolling Joe Root for his mic-drop celebrations in the final one-dayer at Headingley, which later prompted the match referee Jeff Crowe to have a word with the expressive Delhi boy. As for the England innings, the run out helped spark a mini-collapse, as England lost another couple of wickets to crumble to 224/6, before getting bowled out for 287.

Curran's devastating spell

India got off to a decent start in their first innings thanks to a fifty-run stand between Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan. James Anderson and Stuart Broad were both bowling testing spells, but the Indian openers managed to weather the first few overs with the new ball.

Root then decided to toss the ball over to 20-year-old Sam Curran, and the youngster did not disappoint. After successfully overturning the umpire’s not out decision following an lbw appeal against Murali Vijay, it took Curran two deliveries to send KL Rahul back to the dressing room — the Karnataka batsman dragging the ball onto his stumps after hitting a boundary off the first ball.

He got rid of Dhawan in his next over, and suddenly, India were reeling at 59/3. England were back in control of the proceedings, and were able to dictate terms for the most part in the first two sessions.

Malan drops Kohli

The match might have turned out to be a quality contest between the two sides, but the same adjective cannot be used to describe the slip-catching that has been on display at Edgbaston.

There were several chances dropped in the game, especially in the first two innings, one of which would go on to prove real costly for England, and perhaps the biggest turning point of the game. Skipper Kohli was having a tough time initially at the crease against the moving ball. On one of the occasions, he nicked one to the slips off Anderson, with Dawid Malan making a mess of what should’ve been a simple catch, giving the highly-rated batsman another lifeline.

Needless to say, Kohli did make the most of the opportunity thereafter. It was not the last time he was let off though, as Malan failed to grab another one in the slips with Kohli on 51, although this time the catch wasn't as easy as the first one. But the fact that Kohli would go on to bring up his first Test century in England, and guide India to within striking distance of the English total will perhaps serve as a harsh lesson for the hosts.

Curran shines with the bat

An early breakthrough by Ravichandran Ashwin, as well as another Ishant Sharma England special saw the hosts collapsing to 87/7, and from there it appeared to be India's game to lose.

Curran, who had earlier played a useful cameo in the first innings, once again decided against giving up, and instead took on the challenge head-on. What helped him was that Shikhar Dhawan put him down on 13 at first slip.

The 20-year-old cashed in on that opportunity. Adil Rashid provided him valuable support from the other end, as the two stitched a partnership of 48 for the eighth wicket.

After Rashid's departure, there was a noticeable change in Curran's approach, and much like Kohli in his 149, decided to go all guns blazing against the Indian attack in a superb counter-attack. Bringing his maiden Test half-century up with a majestic six off a slap over extra cover, he nearly stretched England's lead to the 200-run mark — which the hosts ultimately fell short of by seven runs. The 20-year-old showed maturity beyond his years when the going got tough, and helped England avoid the prospect getting bowled out for a total in the range of 120.

Stokes' has the final say

With Dinesh Karthik dismissed in the first over of the fourth day, England were always ahead of the game. But Hardik Pandya provided some hope for India with a couple of sumptuous drives. In fact, Pandya hogged most of the strike when batting with captain Kohli. This prompted Root to make a bowling change and introduce Stokes into the attack and he didn't disappoint.

Once again the shuffle across proved to be Kohli's deterrent. Firs it was Suranga Lakmal in Kolkata followed by Vernon Philander in South Africa and today it was Stokes' time to expose that weakness. He trapped Kohli LBW for 51 and then got rid of Mohammed Shami, whose promotion ahead of Ishant Sharma, who has recently scored a fifty in County Cricket, needs to be questioned, a there balls later.

From thereon, the question was always 'when' not 'whether' England would win the first Test.