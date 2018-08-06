After spilling a couple of important catches, Dawid Malan finally held one in the slip cordon on the final day of the first Test. His catch sent Dinesh Karthik back to the hut and gave England just the push they needed in a crucial first session but that catch alone wasn't enough for Malan to retain his name in the squad for the second Test.

Malan, who averages 27.84 after 15 Tests, has been dropped from the squad and Surrey's 20-year-old Ollie Pope has replaced the southpaw. The hosts were also forced to make another change. Chris Woakes has been included in the squad with Ben Stokes missing out due to his trial.

Pope, who has been in outstanding form recently, will give a different dimension to the England team, which consists a lot of left-handers thereby giving Ravichandran Ashwin, whose average against left-handers is much better than right-handers, a slight advantage.

With the second Test three days way, here's all you need to know about Ollie Pope:

It's been almost 18 months since Pope made his first-class debut for Surrey against Oxford MCC University. He batted at number seven and scored 38 in the fixture part from keeping wickets.

From thereon, Pope has been putting in consistent performances. His average in First-Class cricket is 63.25. He compiled his maiden First-Class ton in his third game. His three hundreds this season have pushed Surrey to the top of the County Championship table.

Pope's recent form is also promising as he made an unbeaten 50 at for England Lions against India A in the three-day warm-up game.

"Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his First-Class career," national selector Ed Smith after the youngster's selection.

"The selection panel believe Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket," he added.

Pope, interestingly, like Sam Curran, Man of the Match in the Edgbaston classic, graduated from Surrey's youth set-up. And if he plays at Lord's, he will become the fifth player aged 20 or under to make Test debut for England in the last couple of years.