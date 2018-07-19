India won the first ODI due to Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell while England won the next two ODIs to seal the series with the brilliance of Joe Root. As a result, both the teams have won three matches each so far on this tour which will make the upcoming Test series more intriguing.

Indian openers along with Virat Kohli played well as always but the middle-order found it tough to put in a strong performance which eventually put India on the back foot in last two ODIs. India will have to find the right combination especially in the middle-order before the 2019 World Cup begins otherwise it can hurt them in crucial encounters. They also need to find backups for both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah as the bowlers with whom they played in the series — Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul — were largely ineffective.

On the other hand, England must be happy to see their Test captain back in form. The Three Lions proved once again that why it is hard to beat them at home and why they are No.1 ranked ODI side. They showed real intent in winning the series after losing the first ODI.

The Test series is expected to be intriguing as ever but let's look at some of the records broken and created during the ODI series.

Kuldeep Yadav took six wickets in the first ODI played at Nottingham without conceding a boundary which helped India to win the match by eight wickets. His figures are the fourth best bowling figures by an Indian player in ODIs. His six-wicket haul was also the first by a spinner in ODIs in England.

Best bowling figures by left-arm spinners in ODI cricket:

Figures Player Opposition Ground Year 6/25 Kuldeep Yadav England Nottingham 2018 6/27 Murali Karthik Australia Mumbai 2007 6/29 Sanath Jayasuriya England Moratuwa 1993 5/6 Sunil Joshi South Africa Nairobi 1999 5/7 Daniel Vettori Bangladesh Queenstown 2007

Only Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have now added more ODI century stands than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added their 14th century stand in ODI cricket in the first game against England.

Most century stands for India in ODI cricket:

Batting Pair Innings Runs No. of century stands Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar 176 8227 26 Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma 63 3685 14 Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar 114 4387 13 Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma 80 3489 12 Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly 87 4332 11 Rahul Dravid-Sachin Tendulkar 98 4117 11

MS Dhoni became the fourth wicket-keeper to take 300 catches in ODI cricket during India's second game against England played at Lord's.

Most catches by wicket-keepers in ODI cricket:

Player Matches Catches Adam Gilchrist 282 417 Mark Boucher 294 402 Kumar Sangakkara 360 383 MS Dhoni 321 300 Brendon McCullum 184 227

MS Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. There are 12 players including MS Dhoni who have achieved this milestone. Also, the former Indian captain is the only one to achieve the landmark with a batting average of 50-plus.

Indian players to score 10,000-plus runs in ODIs:

Player Innings Runs Average SR 100s/50s Sachin Tendulkar 452 18426 44.83 86.23 49/96 Sourav Ganguly 300 11363 41.02 73.70 22/72 Rahul Dravid 318 10889 39.16 71.24 12/83 MS Dhoni 274 10046 51.25 88.13 10/67

Joe Root hit two consecutive centuries in the last two ODIs which made him the batsman with most number of centuries scored for England in ODIs, eclipsing Marcus Trescothick.

Most centuries for England in ODIs:

Player Innings No. of centuries Joe Root 110 13 Marcus Trescothick 122 12 Eoin Morgan 172 10 Kevin Pietersen 123 9 Graham Gooch 122 8

No other pair has added more runs than Joe Root and Eoin Morgan for England in ODIs.

Most partnership runs for England in ODIs:

Batting Pair Innings Runs Average Century stands Eoin Morgan-Joe Root 59 2244 39.36 9 Ian Bell-Alastair Cook 54 2118 40.73 3 Alex Hales-Joe Root 30 1847 61.56 5 Nick Knight-Marcus Trescothick 46 1725 37.50 5 Paul Collingwood-Andrew Flintoff 43 1615 41.41 2

Virat Kohli is now the fastest captain to score 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 ODI runs. Eoin Morgan who is at the fifth place in the list, who also achieved the feat of completing 3,000 runs in ODIs as a captain during the third ODI between India and England played at Leeds.

Fastest to score 3,000 runs as a captain in ODIs:

Player No. of innings Virat Kohli 49 AB de Villiers 60 MS Dhoni 70 Sourav Ganguly 74 Eoin Morgan 80

This series defeat against England ended India's run of winning nine consecutive bilateral ODI series which began in June, 2016 while it was the eighth consecutive bilateral series win for England in ODIs.

This was also India's first bilateral ODI series defeat under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

India's bilateral ODI series' win under Virat Kohli:

Opposition Country Result Year Zimbabwe Zimbabwe India (5-0) 2013 Sri Lanka India India (5-0) 2014 England India India (2-1) 2017 Windies West Indies India (3-1) 2017 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India (5-0) 2017 Australia India India (4-1) 2017 New Zealand India India (2-1) 2017 South Africa South Africa India (5-1) 2018 England England England (2-1) 2018