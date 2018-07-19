India vs England: From Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell to MS Dhoni's 300th catch, a statistical look at records created in ODI series
Here's a look at some of the records created and broken during India vs England ODI series.
Umang Pabari
July 19, 2018
India won the first ODI due to Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell while England won the next two ODIs to seal the series with the brilliance of Joe Root. As a result, both the teams have won three matches each so far on this tour which will make the upcoming Test series more intriguing.
India's Kuldeep Yadav picked the best figures for a left-arm spinner in ODIs in the series. AFP
Indian openers along with Virat Kohli played well as always but the middle-order found it tough to put in a strong performance which eventually put India on the back foot in last two ODIs. India will have to find the right combination especially in the middle-order before the 2019 World Cup begins otherwise it can hurt them in crucial encounters. They also need to find backups for both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah as the bowlers with whom they played in the series — Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul — were largely ineffective.
On the other hand, England must be happy to see their Test captain back in form. The Three Lions proved once again that why it is hard to beat them at home and why they are No.1 ranked ODI side. They showed real intent in winning the series after losing the first ODI.
The Test series is expected to be intriguing as ever but let's look at some of the records broken and created during the ODI series.
Kuldeep Yadav took six wickets in the first ODI played at Nottingham without conceding a boundary which helped India to win the match by eight wickets. His figures are the fourth best bowling figures by an Indian player in ODIs. His six-wicket haul was also the first by a spinner in ODIs in England.
Best bowling figures by left-arm spinners in ODI cricket:
Figures
Player
Opposition
Ground
Year
6/25
Kuldeep Yadav
England
Nottingham
2018
6/27
Murali Karthik
Australia
Mumbai
2007
6/29
Sanath Jayasuriya
England
Moratuwa
1993
5/6
Sunil Joshi
South Africa
Nairobi
1999
5/7
Daniel Vettori
Bangladesh
Queenstown
2007
Only Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have now added more ODI century stands than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added their 14th century stand in ODI cricket in the first game against England.
Most century stands for India in ODI cricket:
Batting Pair
Innings
Runs
No. of century stands
Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar
176
8227
26
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma
63
3685
14
Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar
114
4387
13
Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma
80
3489
12
Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly
87
4332
11
Rahul Dravid-Sachin Tendulkar
98
4117
11
MS Dhoni became the fourth wicket-keeper to take 300 catches in ODI cricket during India's second game against England played at Lord's.
Most catches by wicket-keepers in ODI cricket:
Player
Matches
Catches
Adam Gilchrist
282
417
Mark Boucher
294
402
Kumar Sangakkara
360
383
MS Dhoni
321
300
Brendon McCullum
184
227
MS Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. There are 12 players including MS Dhoni who have achieved this milestone. Also, the former Indian captain is the only one to achieve the landmark with a batting average of 50-plus.
Indian players to score 10,000-plus runs in ODIs:
Player
Innings
Runs
Average
SR
100s/50s
Sachin Tendulkar
452
18426
44.83
86.23
49/96
Sourav Ganguly
300
11363
41.02
73.70
22/72
Rahul Dravid
318
10889
39.16
71.24
12/83
MS Dhoni
274
10046
51.25
88.13
10/67
Joe Root hit two consecutive centuries in the last two ODIs which made him the batsman with most number of centuries scored for England in ODIs, eclipsing Marcus Trescothick.
Most centuries for England in ODIs:
Player
Innings
No. of centuries
Joe Root
110
13
Marcus Trescothick
122
12
Eoin Morgan
172
10
Kevin Pietersen
123
9
Graham Gooch
122
8
No other pair has added more runs than Joe Root and Eoin Morgan for England in ODIs.
Most partnership runs for England in ODIs:
Batting Pair
Innings
Runs
Average
Century stands
Eoin Morgan-Joe Root
59
2244
39.36
9
Ian Bell-Alastair Cook
54
2118
40.73
3
Alex Hales-Joe Root
30
1847
61.56
5
Nick Knight-Marcus Trescothick
46
1725
37.50
5
Paul Collingwood-Andrew Flintoff
43
1615
41.41
2
Virat Kohli is now the fastest captain to score 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 ODI runs. Eoin Morgan who is at the fifth place in the list, who also achieved the feat of completing 3,000 runs in ODIs as a captain during the third ODI between India and England played at Leeds.
Fastest to score 3,000 runs as a captain in ODIs:
Player
No. of innings
Virat Kohli
49
AB de Villiers
60
MS Dhoni
70
Sourav Ganguly
74
Eoin Morgan
80
This series defeat against England ended India's run of winning nine consecutive bilateral ODI series which began in June, 2016 while it was the eighth consecutive bilateral series win for England in ODIs.
This was also India's first bilateral ODI series defeat under the leadership of Virat Kohli.
India's bilateral ODI series' win under Virat Kohli:
Opposition
Country
Result
Year
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
India (5-0)
2013
Sri Lanka
India
India (5-0)
2014
England
India
India (2-1)
2017
Windies
West Indies
India (3-1)
2017
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
India (5-0)
2017
Australia
India
India (4-1)
2017
New Zealand
India
India (2-1)
2017
South Africa
South Africa
India (5-1)
2018
England
England
England (2-1)
2018
Updated Date:
Jul 19, 2018
