India vs England: From Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell to MS Dhoni's 300th catch, a statistical look at records created in ODI series

Here's a look at some of the records created and broken during India vs England ODI series.

Umang Pabari, July 19, 2018

India won the first ODI due to Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell while England won the next two ODIs to seal the series with the brilliance of Joe Root. As a result, both the teams have won three matches each so far on this tour which will make the upcoming Test series more intriguing.

India's Kuldeep Yadav picked the best figures for a left-arm spinner in ODIs in the series. AFP

Indian openers along with Virat Kohli played well as always but the middle-order found it tough to put in a strong performance which eventually put India on the back foot in last two ODIs. India will have to find the right combination especially in the middle-order before the 2019 World Cup begins otherwise it can hurt them in crucial encounters. They also need to find backups for both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah as the bowlers with whom they played in the series — Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul — were largely ineffective.

On the other hand, England must be happy to see their Test captain back in form. The Three Lions proved once again that why it is hard to beat them at home and why they are No.1 ranked ODI side. They showed real intent in winning the series after losing the first ODI.

The Test series is expected to be intriguing as ever but let's look at some of the records broken and created during the ODI series.

Kuldeep Yadav took six wickets in the first ODI played at Nottingham without conceding a boundary which helped India to win the match by eight wickets. His figures are the fourth best bowling figures by an Indian player in ODIs. His six-wicket haul was also the first by a spinner in ODIs in England.

Best bowling figures by left-arm spinners in ODI cricket:

Figures

Player

Opposition

Ground

Year

6/25

Kuldeep Yadav

England

Nottingham

2018

6/27

Murali Karthik

Australia

Mumbai

2007

6/29

Sanath Jayasuriya

England

Moratuwa

1993

5/6

Sunil Joshi

South Africa

Nairobi

1999

5/7

Daniel Vettori

Bangladesh

Queenstown

2007

Only Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar have now added more ODI century stands than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added their 14th century stand in ODI cricket in the first game against England.

Most century stands for India in ODI cricket:

Batting Pair

Innings

Runs

No. of century stands

Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar

176

8227

26

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma

63

3685

14

Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar

114

4387

13

Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma

80

3489

12

Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly

87

4332

11

Rahul Dravid-Sachin Tendulkar

98

4117

11

MS Dhoni became the fourth wicket-keeper to take 300 catches in ODI cricket during India's second game against England played at Lord's.

Most catches by wicket-keepers in ODI cricket:

Player

Matches

Catches

Adam Gilchrist

282

417

Mark Boucher

294

402

Kumar Sangakkara

360

383

MS Dhoni

321

300

Brendon McCullum

184

227

MS Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. There are 12 players including MS Dhoni who have achieved this milestone. Also, the former Indian captain is the only one to achieve the landmark with a batting average of 50-plus.

Indian players to score 10,000-plus runs in ODIs:

Player

Innings

Runs

Average

SR

100s/50s

Sachin Tendulkar

452

18426

44.83

86.23

49/96

Sourav Ganguly

300

11363

41.02

73.70

22/72

Rahul Dravid

318

10889

39.16

71.24

12/83

MS Dhoni

274

10046

51.25

88.13

10/67

Joe Root hit two consecutive centuries in the last two ODIs which made him the batsman with most number of centuries scored for England in ODIs, eclipsing Marcus Trescothick.

Most centuries for England in ODIs:

Player

Innings

No. of centuries

Joe Root

110

13

Marcus Trescothick

122

12

Eoin Morgan

172

10

Kevin Pietersen

123

9

Graham Gooch

122

8

No other pair has added more runs than Joe Root and Eoin Morgan for England in ODIs.

Most partnership runs for England in ODIs:

Batting Pair

Innings

Runs

Average

Century stands

 Eoin Morgan-Joe Root

59

2244

39.36

9

Ian Bell-Alastair Cook

54

2118

40.73

3

Alex Hales-Joe Root

30

1847

61.56

5

Nick Knight-Marcus Trescothick

46

1725

37.50

5

Paul Collingwood-Andrew Flintoff

43

1615

41.41

2

Virat Kohli is now the fastest captain to score 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 ODI runs. Eoin Morgan who is at the fifth place in the list, who also achieved the feat of completing 3,000 runs in ODIs as a captain during the third ODI between India and England played at Leeds.

Fastest to score 3,000 runs as a captain in ODIs:

Player

No. of innings

Virat Kohli

49

AB de Villiers

60

MS Dhoni

70

Sourav Ganguly

74

Eoin Morgan

80

This series defeat against England ended India's run of winning nine consecutive bilateral ODI series which began in June, 2016 while it was the eighth consecutive bilateral series win for England in ODIs.

This was also India's first bilateral ODI series defeat under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

India's bilateral ODI series' win under Virat Kohli:

Opposition

Country

Result

Year

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

India (5-0)

2013

Sri Lanka

India

India (5-0)

2014

England

India

India (2-1)

2017

Windies

West Indies

India (3-1)

2017

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

India (5-0)

2017

Australia

India

India (4-1)

2017

New Zealand

India

India (2-1)

2017

South Africa

South Africa

India (5-1)

2018

England

England

England (2-1)

2018

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018

