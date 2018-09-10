About nine months back in Melbourne, Alastair Cook broke a fairly lean spell by scoring an unbeaten 244 in the fourth Ashes Test. Since then, he went nine Tests – one in Australia, two in New Zealand and six in England – without another hundred. During that period, the left-hander averaged around 18 and there was some speculation as to when his bad form would urge him to leave of his own volition, or, more unlikely perhaps, leave at the prompting of the selectors.

The veil of uncertainty was lifted when Cook announced his exit after the fourth Test at Southampton. The Kia Oval game, the last of the series, was to be the last of his career. And so a Test career that began in 2006, spanning 161 games, has come to an end.

Fittingly, for one with such a stellar career, his swansong game stirred much interest, and all eyes were on one of England’s greatest ever batsmen as he stepped out to open the innings for his country.

He didn’t disappoint. The batsman who had previously found runs hard to come by, whose movements seemed to have grown more laboured, was now looking like the Cook of old. Mind you, he was never a fluent scorer and his strokeplay never lifted the audience the way that Ian Bell’s or Kevin Pietersen’s did. However, he seemed like Cook at his best; solid and gritty, with his usual reliance on the few shots that brought him the vast majority of his runs — the cut, the pull, and the flick off his legs.

That the new Cook became the Cook of old is not really surprising. With runs no longer flowing with regularity, he might have been burdened by the shortcomings of his team and the uncertainty that had crept into his batting. Announcing his retirement might have freed his encumbered mind, returning him to the kind of mindset he had as a youngster with little to lose.

After 17 years playing for Sussex, former England batsman Michael Yardy announced his retirement in July 2015. Struggling for runs, the left-hander had a resurgence of form, enjoying an impressive run of scores in his last five games: 70, 11, 124, 13, 104, 70 and 41. He played 11 games (18 innings) during that last season, and scored 62% of his runs, including his two centuries, in his last seven innings.

Towards the end, Yardy made a remark that was both interesting and instructive. “I was just struggling for form a bit at the start of the season, and constantly working on things to try and get better. Then, once I had announced my retirement, I stopped trying to improve and relaxed a bit and then the runs started flowing,” he had said.

Only when Yardy stopped trying to improve — only when he relaxed, did good form return.

Cook made 71 in the first innings and 147 in the second. The last time he went past 50 in both innings of a Test was two years and 20 matches ago when he took Pakistan for 105 and 76* at Old Trafford. One could not help but notice how relaxed he appeared. His movements were more fluid, he was more quickly in position to play his strokes, and looked an all-round better player than he has for a long time.

This being his last game, Cook is likely to be more relaxed than he has been for a while. As far as his batting is concerned, he looked more inclined to play his most natural game. He had nothing more to fear: no fear of failure, no fear of losing, no fear of letting his team and his country down, no fear of being dropped.

This may seem counter-intuitive but the less you care about batting the better you are likely to bat. This is the basis of Jos Buttler’s “F**k it” message on his bat handle. England’s most successful batsman this series has spoken of the turnaround in his batting once he decided to adopt that kind of attitude. It improved his play by uncluttering his mind, freeing him from fear. It prevented him from being paralysed by high expectations, made him shed the restrictions he placed on himself as he went up in the game and the stakes got higher. It allowed him to play the way he did when he was an up and coming young player attracting attention.

That is what retirement has done to Cook. That is why he was able to be more like his best self in his last game. It is doubtful he’d have batted so well had he not announced his retirement. This version of Cook is exactly what England needs at the top of the order. But this version of Cook was unveiled only when he announced he was leaving the scene. It is the attitude of a man who knows he has nothing more to lose, one no longer concerned whether his place in the side is secure.

It is fitting that he signed off with a century. He has served cricket and his country well. Player of 161 Test matches and scorer of 33 centuries, he will have a high place in history. In his last game he became the fifth highest run-gatherer in Tests. England were lucky to have him.