India vs England: Fans left heartbroken after Virat Kohli falls for low score yet again

Virat Kohli has returned to the international stage but seems to be unable to shake off his nightmarish run with the bat. The former India skipper once again failed to live up to expectations in the first innings of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. He fell victim to the newbie pacer Matthew Potts after adding just 11 runs to the score sheet.

Kohli stepped onto the ground when India were struggling at 46 for 2. Rain paused play soon after his arrival on the crease. He started off on a positive note fending off James Anderson in a nervy period but could not keep the momentum when the game resumed after the early lunch. During his 19-ball innings, he only managed to clear the rope twice until Potts got him on a simple delivery.

The former Indian skipper couldn’t decide on his move as Potts bowled one outside off which ended up finding the inside edge of the willow before shattering the stumps. After his dismissal, Kohli stood for a moment on the mark and gave a wry smile to Shreyas Iyer at the non-striker's end before making his way to the hut.

Fans took to the internet to express their disappointment at yet another sub-par performance by the right-handed batter when the team needed him the most. Here are some of the reactions to Kohli’s innings:

After a poor show in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, Kohli was rested for the five-match T20 International series against South Africa on home soil. He arrived in England early and went through some sweaty sessions with the Test-specialists before the encounter.

In the warmup game against Leicestershire last week, Kohli was seen in good form and registered 33 and 67 in the first and second innings respectively, playing some of his trademark drives and pulls. The right-handed batter had recorded a total of 218 runs in four games of the India England Test series last year. Under his captaincy, India took the 2-1 lead in the five-Test series, with victories at the Lord’s and Oval.

