India vs England: Fan proposes to girlfriend at Lord's during second ODI; 'What a decision' says commentator David Lloyd
The second one-dayer between England and India at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday might not have been a very happy experience for fans of the visiting side, but would have been memorable for two Indian spectators who got engaged in the stands during the match.
July 15, 2018
The second One-Day International (ODI) between England and India at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday might not have been a very happy experience for fans of the visiting side, but would have been memorable for two Indian spectators who got engaged in the stands during the match.
England skipper Eoin Morgan opted to bat first after winning the toss, and the hosts were off to another good start, thanks to the fireworks display by openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. While fans were glued to the contest that was unfolding at the 'Home of Cricket', a certain individual decided to make the iconic venue the place where he would pop 'the' question to his girlfriend.
According to Sky Sports, the cameras panned to Charan Gill and Pavan Bains during the 24th over of the England innings, when captain Morgan and Joe Root had formed a partnership of their own. With the cameras focused on him, Bains got up from his seat, brought the ring case out of his pocket, knelt before his girlfriend and asked the question, with fellow spectators turning around to find out what her answer might be.
Even the broadcasters decided to join the party by adding the text 'Decision Pending' towards the bottom of the screen, which was then replaced by the words: "She said YES!"
Popular commentator David Lloyd, known popularly as 'Bumble', decided to lend his voice to the event.
"Oh what a decision! Absolutely fantastic! Charan and Pavan congratulations. What a day!," said Lloyd as Pavan gestured a thumbs up towards the camera.
Coming back to cricket, Joe Root struck a fluent 113 as England crushed India by 86 runs in the second ODI at Lord’s on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1.
Chasing a stiff victory target of 323, the touring side struggled after getting off to a decent start in sunny conditions and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
India’s top three batsmen, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, failed to go on to big scores after laying solid platforms, putting pressure on the middle order.
Updated Date:
Jul 15, 2018
