First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 12 Sep 02, 2018
NEP Vs SIN
Nepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 06, 2018
TBC vs TBC
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pataudi Trophy Sep 07, 2018
ENG vs IND
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Ex-skipper Alastair Cook announces retirement from international cricket; to play last Test at The Oval

Cook ends his career with most Test runs, most Test runs as skipper, most Tests, and most Test centuries for England.

FirstCricket Staff, September 03, 2018

Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading Test scorer and former captain, announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. The prolific left-hander, who scored 12,254 runs from 160 Tests, will play his last Test match against India – the same team he debuted against, 12 years back - at The Oval.

Alastair Cook ends his career as England's most successful Test batsman. Reuters

Alastair Cook ends his career as England's most successful Test batsman. Reuters

Currently placed sixth in the all-time list of Test’s leading run-getters, Cook’s form has been a concern for sometime now, and pressure was mounting on the 33-year-old to deliver. Year 2018 has seen Cook struggle like never before, scoring 298 runs from nine Test matches at a sorry average of 18.62. In the ongoing series against India, Cook has managed just 96 runs from four Tests, failing to reach 30 even once.

Cook also played 92 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for England, scoring 3204 runs at top of the order, However, it was in the longer format that the Essex batsman earned his straps, ending his career with most Test runs, most Test runs as skipper, most Tests, and most Test centuries for England.

Cook will play his final Test at The Oval, but he will continue to feature for Essex in the next season.

"After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India," said Cook in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank," he added.

"I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game.

"The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right."

England took an unassailable 3-1 lead in their five-match series against India with a 60-run win in the fourth Test at Southampton on Sunday.

The England selectors have yet to announce their squad for the fifth Test at The Oval, which starts on Friday.

But it would be a major surprise if Cook was not allowed one last Test appearance prior to his international retirement.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018

Tags : #Alastair Cook #Alastair Cook Retires #Alastair Cook Steps Down #Cricket #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all