First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
MCC Tri-Nation T20s | Match 3 Jul 29, 2018
NEP Vs NED
Match Abandoned
SA in SL | 1st ODI Jul 29, 2018
SL Vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: English pacers cannot expect to bully improved Virat Kohli, says James Anderson

James Anderson said England cannot expect to bully a much-improved India captain Virat Kohli in their five-match test series that begins on Wednesday.

Reuters, July 31, 2018

England cannot expect to bully a much-improved India captain Virat Kohli in their five-match test series that begins at Edgbaston on Wednesday, pace bowler James Anderson said.

India's struggles with the bat on their last tour of England four years ago was reflected by Kohli's patchy form in their 3-1 series defeat. The batsman was dismissed four times by Anderson in that series.

Cricket - India Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 30, 2018 India's Virat Kohli during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers - RC1743A07D50

Virat Kohli during nets. Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Asked if he could have a similar impact against Kohli when the two teams face off again, Anderson told Sky Sports: "Not really... it's a long time ago, a lot of cricket has happened since then and he's improved as a player in that time.

"You can't pay any attention to that at all... it's not about what's gone on in the past, that's not going to help me get him out this week, it's about what I do and what the team does in the next six weeks."

Anderson, who picked up 25 wickets when the two teams met in England in 2014, could beat Australian Glenn McGrath's record for most Test wickets by a fast bowler should he replicate that form. Anderson currently has 540 wickets, 23 shy of McGrath.

However, the Lancastrian was keen to stress that his focus was on suppressing India's talented batting line-up led by Kohli as England look to win their first test series in four.

"We've got to perform brilliantly, Kohli is an outstanding player, he just gets better and better every year. To be honest, they've got a brilliant batting line-up and we've got to be on top form to be able to beat them," Anderson added.

England won the one-day international series between the teams 2-1 and lost the Twenty20 competition by the same margin earlier this month.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England National Cricket Team #England Vs India #England Vs India 2018 #Glenn McGrath #India National Cricket Team #India Vs England #James Anderson #Test Cricket #Virat Kohli

Also See

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all