India vs England: England's Sam Curran out of fourth Test due to coronavirus concerns

  • Agence France-Presse
  • February 19th, 2021
  • 0:00:56 IST

London: England's Sam Curran will no longer rejoin the squad in India for the fourth Test as originally planned, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday, citing potential health fears associated with the trip.

Curran was rested following last month's tour of Sri Lanka as part of England's ongoing rotation policy, with a view to bringing the 22-year-old left-arm seamer back for the final Test in India and the subsequent limited-overs section of the visit.

But it has since become apparent that a journey from Britain to Ahmedabad would involve more than one commercial flight, increasing the prospects of Curran's exposure to the coronavirus.

As a result, team management have decided the best course of action is for Curran to join England's white-ball players for their already-organised private charter flight on 26 February.

An ECB statement said: "Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test in the city, starting on 4 March.

"However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge."

Chris Woakes will leave the squad as planned after the third Test, a vacancy Curran had been expected to fill.

England, however, still have plenty of pace-bowling options in James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Olly Stone, with Ollie Robinson in reserve.

The four-Test series is level at 1-1 after India's 317-run win at Chennai on Tuesday.

The final two matches will both be played in Ahmedabad, with the third Test scheduled to start on 24 February.

 

