India vs England: ECB recall James Vince to 14-man squad for fourth Test; Jamie Porter released
Hampshire batsman James Vince has been called up to the 14-man England squad for the fourth Test starting in Southampton on 30 August.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 203 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs HK - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs OMA - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs SIN - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs NEP - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs SIN - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs MAL - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Asian Games 2018 Day 5, Live updates: Iran stun India in kabaddi semifinal; Prajnesh confirms another medal for India
-
Heckling of Farooq Abdullah not isolated instance; space for mainstream politics has been receding in J&K
-
Indian-American Buzzfeed News journalist Megha Rajagopalan denied Chinese visa; scribes pledge support
-
Asian Games 2018: Historic bronze medal in Sepaktakraw can help transform the sport in India
-
Videocon loan row: ICICI Bank chairman says Srikrishna panel report on Chanda Kochhar expected in two months
-
मोदी विरोध में देश को इराक के बराबर कैसे खड़ा कर सकते हैं राहुल?
-
कुलदीप नैयर: चला गया लोकतंत्र और अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी का पैरोकार संपादक
-
वाजपेयी के अनसुने किस्से (पार्ट-2): अटल-आडवाणी की जोड़ी ने ऐसे खड़ी की एक विरासत
-
किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट के 3 महीने बाद काम पर लौटे जेटली, वित्त मंत्रालय का प्रभार संभाला
-
LIVE Asian Games 2018 Day 5 Updates: पहली बार बिना गोल्ड लिए लौटेगी भारतीय कबड्डी टीम, ईरान ने किया बाहर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
London: Hampshire batsman James Vince has been called up to the 14-man England squad for the fourth Test starting in Southampton on 30 August.
File image of England's James Vince. AP
The 27-year-old Vince last played Test cricket for England in April against New Zealand and has been in good form off late, scoring 74 and 147 against Nottinghamshire this past week. He averages 56 in the County championship this season.
National selector Ed Smith confirmed that Vince has been called up as a cover for Jonny Bairstow, who has sustained a fracture on his left hand middle finger.
If fit enough to bat, Bairstow will play as batsman and Jos Buttler will keep wickets, with Vince on standby.
Essex pacer Jamie Porter has been released for the next round of County championship games but he is on standby if any other pacer suffers injury in lead up to the fourth Test.
The series is pegged at 2-1 after India won the third Test in Nottingham by 203 runs. England had won the first two Tests at Birmingham and Lord's.
Squad: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.
Updated Date:
Aug 23, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Hardik Pandya says lack of assistance for bowlers after lunch on Day 3 led to hosts gaining control
India vs England: Tough for visitors to turn things around, but bowlers must restrict hosts' lead to under 300 runs on Day 4
India vs England: Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow deflate visitors’ attack, put home team in driver’s seat on Day 3