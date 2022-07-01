India vs England: ECB announces T20I, ODI squads; Joe Root makes ODI return after a year

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the T20I and ODI squads on Friday for the upcoming series versus India with Jos Buttler at the helm of the side in the limited formats.

England also rewarded 34-year-old Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson for his rich-wicket haul in the T20 Blast 2022 (second-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps in 12 games) with a maiden T20 call-up.

Former Test captain Joe Root also made a return to the ODI team after a gap of one year with his last match in the format coming last July during the Sri Lanka bi-lateral tour. He filled in for Dawid Malan in the ODI team, who only found a place in the T20 team.

As for their recently retired captain Eoin Morgan, his spot was taken up for a like-for-like replacement in Harry Brooks, who found places in both the squads after making debut in T20 against West Indies last January.

Leg spinner Matthew Parkinson, who last played for England in July 2021, was trusted with the duty of replacing fellow spinner Rashid Khan, who was earlier granted permission to miss the limited-over series to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca

The three-match T20 series starts two days after the completion of the rescheduled Test (7, 9 and 10 July) while the three-match ODI series takes place on 12, 14 and 17 July.

T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matt Parkinson, Jason Roy, PhilSalt, Reece Topley, David Willey