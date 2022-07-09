India vs England: Dismissing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant on debut, Richard Gleeson announces his arrival

Debutant English pacer Richard Gleeson was off to a dream start in international cricket as he dismissed three Indian batting heavyweights during India vs England second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 34-year-old seamer, who plays for Lancashire in English County and was rewarded for his rich wicket-haul in the ongoing T20 Blast with a maiden England call-up at the beginning of the month, dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in space of four deliveries in the first innings.

Gleeson picked his maiden international wicket in his very first over, fifth over of the Indian innings, dismissed Sharma off a short delivery, forcing the Indian skipper to play an uncomfortable pull shot, which top edged to his English counterpart Jos Buttler behind the stumps for a diving catch.

The wicket came at a crucial point for England as Rohit (31 runs off 20 balls) added a quickfire 49 runs in the first four overs with his new opening partner Rishabh Pant (26 off 15). Kohli (1 off 3) was the next to follow Rohit back to the pavilion at the beginning of the seventh over as the former India captain top edged a length delivery for Dawid Malan to take a diving catch towards backward point.

Pant fell off the next ball as the 24-year-old southpaw tried to counter-attack the English seamer by stepping out of the crease to hit a length ball through the leg side. However, was cramped for space by Gleeson, who found Pant's inside edge to Buttler behind.

Gleeson, who was second wicket-taker in the T20 Blast with 20 wickets in 12 games before England call-up, finished his four-over spell at 3/15, including a maiden as India put up a total of 170/8 in 20 overs.

It was Ravindra Jadeja's 29-ball 46 not-out knock that took India to the above-par total after the visitors were struggling at 89/5 at one stage.

