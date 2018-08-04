There are two aspects that always seem to change the fortunes for Ishant Sharma. One is a fuller length and the other is left-handed batsmen. For the majority of his 82 Test matches, he has been labelled as an ‘unlucky' bowler, the one that toils away, hits the deck hard, but at the end of it has no rewards in the wickets column. Then suddenly, he breathes fire into the match with a devastating spell and his luck changes in a flash.

On Day Three in Birmingham, Ishant produced one of those probing spells that had good fate. Or one may say he created his own destiny by bowling a yard fuller, something that he has struggled to maintain throughout his career.

Ishant started with a no-ball, it was followed up with a half-volley that swung prodigiously, but was far too full. It was driven by Jonny Bairstow for a single. It was a poor beginning, but the sight of the left-handed Dawid Malan on strike seemed to suddenly spring Ishant to life. Spotting the swing on offer, Ishant immediately went around the wicket — a ploy he credited to the bowling coach at the end of the day.

"In the first innings, we wanted to take the ball away from the left-handers. I started over the stumps but when the ball started to do things, I came around the wicket. Our bowling coach told me to come around the stumps straightway. It becomes a difficult angle for the batsmen. When I start to swing the ball, it becomes very difficult for the left-handers," he told reporters.

In space of three balls, he beat Malan twice and also managed to find an edge that fell slightly short of Shikhar Dhawan at slip. Ishant's wrist has never been his strong point. He had even tried to imitate Zaheer Khan's release without understanding the mechanics, but on Friday, the angular wrist action that enables him to move the ball away from the left-handers was clicking. Out of the 10 balls he bowled from around the wicket to Malan, six were at the height of the stumps which meant Ishant had got his length spot on.

Eventually, the angle paid off as Malan tried to turn one through the onside, only to be squared up to offer a simple catch to gully. The ball had started to move through the air and Ishant was now starting to use his brain. He went wide of the crease to Bairstow and forced him to nibble at one outside off-stump. Two balls later, it was another left-hander, Ben Stokes, who found it difficult to combat the angle from around the wicket. The length of the ball once again would have just clipped the top of the woodwork, meaning that Ishant was landing the red Duke’s ball on the mark. Two balls after lunch, he removed Jos Buttler and in space of 17 balls changed the fortune of the match.

With each ball, Ishant continued to threaten the outside edge. But unlike the majority of his career, the ball was kissing the edge. The combination of a left-hander and the fuller length was proving decisive. The edges were getting pounced and the red Duke seemed to come out just right.

After all, Ishant had spent over a month in county circuit in the lead up to the series and that experience was proving worthwhile. In his four matches, he only managed 15 wickets in four games, but that didn't affect his confidence.

"I was disappointed a bit but I figured, whatever happens, it's for your good. It was a good experience and I enjoyed it a lot. I played for Sussex, to get used to the Duke's ball was good. The good thing was I had overs behind me. I played four matches for Sussex but I bowled nearly 250 overs in that."

All the bowling Ishant had under his belt before the Test had done him wonders. All the training in the gym and the guidance of former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie at Sussex was proving to be fruitful. This was the Ishant whose deliveries find the edge of the bat and not simply whizz past it. This was the Ishant who becomes almost unplayable for left-handers with the ball shaping it and seaming away.

With figures of 5-51, Ishant has given India great hope of becoming the first side to defeat England at Edgbaston for over a decade. More importantly, he looks like a bowler at the peak of his powers and fitness. For now, it was the dual combo of the fuller length and left-hand batsmen that brought the best out him, but as the series moves ahead, he will be hoping he can replicate his success on any surface against any style of batsmen.