First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in IRE | 2nd T20I Jun 29, 2018
IRE Vs IND
India beat Ireland by 143 runs
AUS in ENG | One-off T20I Jun 27, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 28 runs
BANW in IRE Jul 01, 2018
IREW vs BANW
Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jul 01, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
County Ground, Chelmsford
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Dawid Malan added to hosts' T20I squad as back up for injured Tom Curran

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed Tom Curran is expected to be fit for the second and third matches in the series, in Cardiff on Friday and Bristol on Sunday.

Agence France-Presse, June 30, 2018

London: Dawid Malan looks set to play in the opening game of England's three match T20 series with India after being called up as cover for the injured Tom Curran on Saturday.

File image of Dawid Malan. Image courtesy: Twitter @dmalan29

File image of Dawid Malan. Image courtesy: Twitter @dmalan29

The 30-year-old batsman — who made a sparkling T20 debut for England with 78 off just 44 balls against South Africa last year — will step in for the game at Old Trafford on Tuesday if all-rounder Curran fails to recover from a side strain.

In all Malan has played five T20s for England, scoring 250 runs at a rate of 150.6 runs per 100 balls.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed Curran is expected to be fit for the second and third matches in the series, in Cardiff on Friday and Bristol on Sunday.

England go into the series boosted by beating old rivals Australia 5-0 in a one-day series, and winning a T20 match against them.

India warmed-up with an easy 2-0 series win over Ireland — Friday's 143 run rout is the joint second-highest margin of victory in the game's shortest format.

After the T20 series, the teams will meet in three ODIs before a five-match Test series.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Cardiff #Cricket #Dawid Malan #ECB #England And Wales Cricket Board #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England #ODI #Old Trafford #Tom Curran

Also See

It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 India 4198 123
3 Australia 1959 122
4 England 2127 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all