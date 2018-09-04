First Cricket
India vs England: Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope named in hosts' squad for final Test at the Oval

Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope have been included in the England squad for the final Test against India as Alastair Cook prepares for his international farewell at The Oval.

Agence France-Presse, September 04, 2018

London: Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope have been included in the England squad for the final Test against India as Alastair Cook prepares for his international farewell at The Oval.

File image of Chris Woakes. AP

Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes and Surrey batsman Pope are added to group that will prepare for the fifth Test that starts on Friday in London.

England wrapped up a 3-1 series success with their 60-run victory in the fourth Test in Southampton.

That sets the stage for Essex batsman Cook to take the spotlight on what will be the former England captain's final appearance for his country.

The 33-year-old, who announced his retirement plan on Monday, has scored an England record 12,254 runs, including 32 centuries, in his 160 Test matches.

England's squad is the same line-up that faced India in the fourth Test plus the additions of Woakes and Pope.

It offers few clues as to the long-term direction of the batting order once Cook departs.

Who plays as wicket-keeper remains uncertain, with Jos Buttler having stepped into the role in Southampton given Jonny Bairstow was struggling with a broken finger.

Pope will link up with England on Thursday, after playing for Surrey in the first two days of their County Championship division one clash with Essex in Chelmsford.

England squad to face India at the Oval:

Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jimmy Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018

