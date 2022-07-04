Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes first Indian opener since Sunil Gavaskar to hit Test fifty at Edgbaston

Cricket

Pujara endured a disappointing outing with the bat in the first innings, scoring just 13 runs. But, he came back to form in the second innings with a knock of 66 that lasted 168 balls.

With designated opener Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the Test following a positive COVID-19 test, Pujara was sent to open the innings with Shubman Gill. AP

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a half-century on Day three of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

Pujara endured a disappointing outing with the bat in the first innings, scoring just 13 runs. But, he came back to form in the second innings with a knock of 66 that lasted 168 balls.

With designated opener Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the Test following a positive COVID-19 test, Pujara was sent to open the innings with Shubman Gill.

With the fifty against England at Edgbaston on Sunday, Pujara became the first Indian opener to hit a half-century in a Test at Edgbaston in 36 years. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was the last Indian opener to score a half-century in a Test at Edgbaston. Opening the innings with Kris Srikkanth, Gavaskar had scored 54. This, too had come in India’s second innings.

In between these two fifties, Gautam Gambhir’s 64-ball 38 was the previous highest by an Indian opener at Edgbaston in the longest format of the game.

In the ongoing fifth Test, India are currently enjoying a lead of over 330 in the second innings, with Pujara and Pant having scored fifties.

Updated Date: July 04, 2022 17:12:02 IST

