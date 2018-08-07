India vs England: 'Brilliant' Virat Kohli already close to attaining legendary status, says senior wicket-keeper MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday said current India skipper Virat Kohli is close to being a legend for all the brilliance he has shown in the last few years.
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu on high alert; all security personnel across state called in for immediate mobilisation
-
'BJP busier criticising Congress than doing work': Jyotiraditya Scindia compares it to 'driving car with eyes on rear-view mirror'
-
PM-in-waiting Imran Khan set to appoint Pakistan's own Dr Strangelove as his defence minister
-
Personal Data Protection Bill: Right step, but fighting fraud will be a tight rope walk for most companies
-
Premier League: Tight purse-strings could curtail ambitions of under-staffed Tottenham Hotspur
-
DMK प्रमुख करुणानिधि LIVE UPDATE: करुणानिधि की बेटी कनिमोड़ी अस्पताल पहुंची, समर्थकों की भारी भीड़
-
राज्य सभा उपसभापति पद के लिए वंदना चव्हाण होंगी विपक्ष का चेहरा!
-
गांधी के सत्याग्रह से शेल्टर होम रेप केस के कलंक तक मुजफ्फरपुर की कहानी
-
धवन का निधनः नई पीढ़ी नहीं समझेगी, लेकिन पुराने कांग्रेसियों के लिए यह एक युग का अंत है
-
#Baithak 'बैठक' LIVE: 2019 चुनाव से पहले विपक्ष के सारे नेता होंगे जेल में- स्वामी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Mumbai: At the helm during Virat Kohli's transition from a gifted youngster to a seasoned master, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday said the current India skipper is close to being a legend for all the brilliance he has shown in the last few years.
"He (Kohli) is the best and has already reached a status, where he is close to (being) a legend. So, I am very happy for him. And the way he has batted everywhere and in the last few years, he has just been brilliant," Dhoni, who is the brand ambassador and mentor of an app 'Run Adam', said at the launch.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Reuters
The former skipper complimented his one-time deputy for his batting exploits. Kohli played all his cricket under Dhoni's captaincy and blossomed from a talented teenager into a world beater.
His 149 against England in the first Test was the final frontier that the current India captain captured. Dhoni is happy that Kohli is taking the team forward.
"He keeps taking the team forward and that is what you want from a leader. So all the best to him," Dhoni said.
The dashing keeper-batsman also cleared the air about his international future making it clear that he is going nowhere till the 2019 World Cup in England.
There were rumours about his retirement when TV cameras spotted him asking for the match ball after final ODI that India lost to England last month but on Tuesday, Dhoni revealed that he was merely doing his homework for next year's mega event.
"(I took the ball) to see why we are not able to get enough reverse swing. Because we will be playing the World Cup in England, we have to (ensure) that we get reverse swing going. Because it is something that is very important. If the opposition is getting it, we should also get it, at some point or the other," Dhoni elaborated.
"After 50 overs, the ball is useless to the ICC (International Cricket Council), so I requested the umpire, 'can I get the ball and gave it to the bowling coach?'"
"We need to work on it as to how we can get it more scuffed up so that we can get a bit of reverse swing going, that will in-turn help the fast bowlers get those yorkers or wickets in and around the 40th over mark. That would really help us restrict the opposition by not getting too many runs in the last 10 overs," he said.
Asked how India can win the Test series, having lost the opener in Birmingham by 31 runs, Dhoni's take was simple. "I will just tell you one thing – to win a Test match, you need 20 wickets and we (India) did that. So that's the only answer I would give because it doesn't matter how well you bat, how well you are there for five days but (by) taking 20 wickets, you can win a Test match," he said.
Meanwhile, Dhoni picked up 25 percent stake in his personal capacity in the tech company and will play a significant role as mentor and brand ambassador of 'Run Adam'.
Updated Date:
Aug 07, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Virat Kohli's knock the perfect start, will spur on teammates for series, says Chris Gayle
India vs England: Hot conditions may provide opportunity for visitors to play two specialist spinners, says Zaheer Khan
India vs England: Virat Kohli says he is not in frame of mind to prove himself in any country