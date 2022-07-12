India vs England: Bowlers exploited the conditions well, says Rohit Sharma

India thumped England by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at The Oval, London.

First, pacer Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the England batting line up as he scalped a six-fer and then Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched an unbeaten opening stand worth 114 runs to take the visitors 1-0 up in the series.

The Indian skipper had opted to bowl first after winning the toss and lauded the bowlers for capitalising on the conditions well.

"Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was a right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions. There was some swing and seam upfront and we exploited them well.

"When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly. We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field," he said.

Sharma and Dhawan thoroughly dominated the English bowling attack in the first encounter and the captain was in full praise of his opening partner after the match.

"Shikhar and me understand each other quite well, except for the first ball where there was that misjudgement. He is playing ODIs after a long time. We know what he brings to the table for us. Experienced player and he has done well for us in the past in these conditions."

The right-handed batter used the hook and the pull shots to perfection during his knock of 76 not out off 58 which included five maximums and six fours. Talking about the same, Sharma admitted that it's a bit of risky stroke to play.

"The hook is a high risk shot, I understand that, but as long as it comes out right, I am happy," he concluded.

