First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 3rd ODI Jul 18, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
IND in ENG | 3rd ODI Jul 17, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 8 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ouster from Test squad due to injury puts BCCI support staff under scanner

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been suffering from a stiff back since the start of IPL and also didn't play all the matches during the limited overs tour of the UK leg.

Press Trust of India, July 18, 2018

New Delhi: Aggravation of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's back injury during the third ODI against England has raised questions on the role of Indian team physio Patrick Farhart and trainer Shankar Basu in handling of the situation.

The UP pacer has been suffering from a stiff back since the start of IPL and also didn't play all the matches during the limited overs tour of the UK leg.

Bhuvneshwar has currently not been named in the 18 member squad for the first three Tests "as his condition is being assessed by the BCCI medical team".

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP

However, a senior BCCI official privy to team selection was "surprised" as to why he was played in the third ODI if he wasn't fully fit.

"Please go and ask Ravi Shastri that question," the official replied when asked about Bhuvneshwar's injury management.

"The moment we are saying he has aggravated his injury, we are conceding that he wasn't fully fit. So if he is a vital cog in our Test match scheme of things, why was he risked for an ODI," the official questioned while talking to PTI.

There are questions being raised whether Farhart and Basu had given a proper update about Bhuvneshwar's fitness.

"If you look at IPL, Bhuvi missed five out of 17 games for Sunrisers. The BCCI had asked the franchise to look after his workload management. Then he was rested for Afghanistan Test so that he gets time to recover for UK tour. But it seems something is amiss and that's quite baffling" the official said.

Bhuvneshwar had passed the Yo-Yo test which is now a primary fitness criteria to get into the team.

But it has now become clear that he was carrying a niggle since the time of IPL to the time he boarded the flight to UK.

"There are some questions that the team management needs to answer.

"If despite being given rest during the third T20I and the first two ODIs, he wasn't hundred percent fit, then why was he allowed to play," the official, in the know of things questioned.

"Secondly, did Farhart report before the third ODI that playing him would be risking his injury?"

In English conditions, Bhuvneshwar is considered to be an asset as he was very successful during the tour of 2014 when he had shone both with bat and ball.

In 21 Tests, the 28 year old has taken 63 wickets and scored 552 runs.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan Test #BCCI #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #England #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England #India Vs England 2018 #IPL #Patrick Farhart #Ravi Shastri #Shankar Basu #Yo-Yo Test

Also See

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3504 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all