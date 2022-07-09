India vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes in Powerplay again, removes Jason Roy for golden duck in 2nd T20I

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a perfect start defending 171 as the 32-year-old senior bowler dismissed opener Jason Roy for a golden duck of the first ball of the England innings during the second T2oI in Birmingham on Saturday.

Bhuvneshwar found the outside edge off Roy's bat, who failed to read the slight movement, nicking it to Rohit Sharma for a regulation catch at slip. In the previous game, the pacer removed England captain Jos Buttler for a golden duck as he castled his middle stump with an unplayable inswinger while retaining a 1/10 figure in a three-over spell.

On Saturday, however, Bhuvneshwar, who made his comeback to the Indian team after a strong show in IPL 2022 following a long injury layoff, picked two more wickets in Jos Buttler (4) and Richard Gleeson (2) to finish his spell at 3/15.

The match also saw Bhuvneshwar become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in the history of T20Is ahead of West Indies's Samuel Badree (383) and New Zealand's Tim Southee (368).

And similar to the first match, where the visitors were bundled out for 148, England never really recovered from the Bhuvi onslaught as half of the batting line-up was back in the dugout for just 55 runs by the 10th over. England were eventually all out for 121 in 17 overs as India clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Earlier in the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja's 29-ball 49 not out took India to 170/8 after debutant pacer Richard Gleeson's 3/15 spell wreck havoc in India's top order as India were down to 89/5 at one stage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.